Standard Dental Labs Inc.: Investor Education Series — Part 2

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) today published Part 2 of its Investor Education Series, focusing on how SDL’s operating model turns independent lab craftsmanship into a unified, technology-enabled workflow. The Company’s approach standardizes intake, production, and quality control across acquired labs, then channels volume through regional hubs to lower unit costs, improve turnaround times, and elevate consistency.

Part 2 details the integration roadmap, key operational KPIs, and the company’s people-first training strategy that scales artisan skill with modern tools.

“We’re not replacing artisans—we’re amplifying them,” said James Brooks, CEO of Standard Dental Labs. “A common digital backbone and SOPs let technicians do their best work faster, with fewer remakes and more predictable quality.”

Operational Pillars

Digital intake: standardized case submission with support for intraoral scans; unified case management and tracking.

SOPs & quality system: shared workflows, calibrated materials/equipment, documented QC checkpoints, and remake analytics.

Regional hubs: consolidate high-throughput steps (milling/printing, finishing) to reduce overhead and turn-time variability.

Centralized procurement: scale purchasing of alloys, ceramics, and logistics to expand gross margin.

Secure data & compliance: HIPAA-aware handling of digital impressions and patient identifiers; vendor vetting and audit trails.



90‑Day Integration Playbook (Per Acquisition)

Days 0–30: stabilize operations, map caseflow, preserve key client relationships, and align pricing/catalogs.

Days 31–60: deploy digital tools, SOPs, and training; centralize select steps to pilot hub routing.

Days 61–90: full SOP adoption, hub throughput ramp, and margin/cycle-time reporting to the roll-up dashboard.



KPI Dashboard for Shareholders

Turnaround time (TAT) and on‑time delivery rate.

Remake rate (by product line) and causes addressed.

Gross margin expansion (materials, freight, labor leverage).

Digital share of cases (intraoral-scanner adoption and CAD/CAM throughput).

Technician productivity per shift and training completion.



Customer Value Proposition

For clinicians: reliable quality, faster turns, single-standard experience across locations, and support for digital impressions.

For lab owners joining SDL: liquidity plus access to better tools, training, and shared services; preserved local relationships.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) is a dental laboratory consolidator focused on acquiring and integrating privately owned labs to create a leading, technology-enabled network delivering crowns, bridges, dentures, and related prosthetics to dental professionals. By combining localized craftsmanship with platform scale, SDL aims to be the partner of choice for lab owners and clinicians. Website: https://sdl.care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions (including LOIs), the acquisition pipeline, the likelihood and timing of definitive agreements and closings, expected financial impact of completed acquisitions, revenue run-rate targets, integration plans, operational efficiencies, capital availability, and the Company’s growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks include, but are not limited to, outcomes of due diligence; the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements on favorable terms, or at all; the availability of financing for acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; market competition; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings, including its Form 1-A/A and related amendments filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures furnished to OTC Markets. Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

