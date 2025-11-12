Home Healthcare Market Size to Surpass USD 770.92 Billion by 2032; Rising at 8.5% CAGR | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Home Healthcare Market is estimated to be valued at USD 435.23 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 770.92 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2025 to 2032. The home healthcare market is projected to experience steady growth over the forecast period, driven by the increasing preference for home-based care due to benefits such as enhanced comfort, lower costs, and a growing global geriatric population.

Global Home Healthcare Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global home healthcare market size is estimated to total USD 435.23 Bn in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, reaching USD 770.92 Bn by 2032.

Home healthcare products are projected to gain a slight edge over the services segment, capturing 50.6% of the market share in 2025.

Based on indication, cardiovascular disorder & hypertension segment is set to account for over one-fourth of the global home healthcare market share by 2025.

North America is expected to lead the global home healthcare industry, accounting for over two-fifths of the global market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is slated to emerge as a hotbed for home healthcare companies during the forecast period.

Rising Geriatric Population Fueling Home Healthcare Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest home healthcare market analysis outlines major factors driving growth. Increasing geriatric population is one such prominent growth driver.

The global population is aging quickly, resulting in more people needing long-term care. This is increasing home healthcare demand, especially in countries like China, Japan, and the United States.

According to the WHO, the number of individuals aged 80 or older is set to triple, reaching 426 million by 2050. This is expected to increase demand for home healthcare, as more elderly people prefer getting care in the comfort of their own homes.

High Costs and Limited Insurance Coverage Hampering Market Growth

The global home healthcare market outlook appears promising. However, limited reimbursement policies and high cost of home healthcare equipment and services may limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Government and private insurance plans do not cover home care services in many nations. This lack of coverage discourages people from choosing home-based care, thereby dampening overall home healthcare market demand.

Additionally, advanced home healthcare devices like ventilators and infusion pumps are quite expensive. The high cost of skilled nursing and physiotherapy services further adds to patient expenses.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

There is a spike in the number of patients with chronic conditions like diabetes and cancer, necessitating ongoing management and support. This is expected to drive demand for home healthcare as it is well-suited to provide this.

As more people live with long-term illnesses, the need for regular monitoring, medication management, and personalized care is increasing. Home healthcare services make it easier for patients to receive treatment and support without frequent hospital visits. This not only improves their comfort and quality of life but also reduces healthcare costs.

More and more families and healthcare providers are increasingly embracing home healthcare solutions. This shift is creating new opportunities for companies that offer medical devices, remote patient monitoring systems, and professional in-home care services.

Emerging Home Healthcare Market Trends

Shift towards home-based care is boosting growth of the home healthcare market. There is a growing demand for home-use blood pressure monitors and remote patient monitoring solutions as patients prefer convenience and preventive care.

Rising need for cost-effective healthcare is providing a strong impetus for the expansion of home healthcare industry. Home healthcare is more affordable than hospitalization. This cost advantage makes it an appealing option for families seeking economical healthcare solutions.

Growing demand for personalized and patient-centric care is a key growth-shaping trend in the home healthcare market. Modern patients and their families increasingly prefer customized home care solutions tailored to individual needs. Companies are responding by offering new personalized home care plans for patients with chronic illnesses as well as complex medical conditions.

Increasing popularity of home diagnostics and point-of-care testing is likely boost the home healthcare market value during the forthcoming period. Patients and caregivers are increasingly adopting at-home diagnostic kits and portable testing devices, enabling quicker detection of health issues and more proactive disease management.

Advancements in medical technology are expected to support market expansion during the forthcoming period. Innovations such as remote patient monitoring (RPM), telehealth, wearable devices, and portable diagnostic tools are making high-quality care possible outside hospitals.

Analyst’s View

“The global home healthcare industry is expected to record strong growth, driven by rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing need for cost-effective care, rising preference for patient-centric healthcare, and continuous advancements in medical technology,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Home Healthcare Market

Event Description and Impact Global Aging Population Demographics Description: Developed countries such as Japan, those in the European Union, and North America are experiencing rapid population aging. Impact: This is slated to increase demand for home-based healthcare services and medical equipment, as more elderly individuals prefer care at home rather than in hospitals. Post-COVID Healthcare Transformation Description: The COVID-19 pandemic permanently changed healthcare delivery, with telehealth and remote patient monitoring becoming widely accepted. Impact: These changes have fueled market growth by promoting digital health integration and expanding access to virtual care platforms. Artificial Intelligence and IoT Healthcare Revolution Description: Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are transforming healthcare through smart diagnostic and monitoring devices. Impact: These technologies have improved the efficiency as well as accuracy of home healthcare, increasing the demand for advanced and premium home medical products.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the home healthcare market report:

Amedisys

LHC Group

Kindred Healthcare

AccentCare

Encompass Health

Brookdale Senior Living

Right at Home LLC

Almost Family Inc.

Addus HomeCare

Compassus

Elara Caring

BAYADA Home Health Care

Interim HealthCare Inc.

Trinity Health At Home

Home Instead Senior Care

Aveanna Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Services

Key Developments

In June 2025, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings completed the acquisition of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care. This deal helps Aveanna expand its pediatric home care services in the United States.

In October 2024, Compassus and Providence announced a joint venture (Providence at Home with Compassus) to provide home health, hospice, community-based palliative care, and home-based care services. This partnership is intended to help the two organizations address rising demand for in-home care services in regions like Alaska, California, Texas, Washington, and Oregon.

Market Segmentation

Product & Services Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2025 - 2032)

Product Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices Mobility Assist Devices Medical Supplies

Services Rehabilitation Services Telehealth and Telemedicine Services Infusion Therapy Services Respiratory Therapy Services Unskilled Home Healthcare Services







Indication Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2025 - 2032)

Cardiovascular Disorder & Hypertension

Diabetes & Kidney Disorders

Neurological & Mental Disorders

Respiratory Disease & COPD

Maternal Disorders

Mobility Disorders

Cancer

Wound Care

Others



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2025 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



