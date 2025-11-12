BestChange Announces Major Platform Update at Blockchain Life 2025

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Blockchain Life 2025 forum in Dubai –– one of the world's biggest events on cryptocurrency and Web3 –– BestChange announced its key ecosystem updates: a newly designed website, a mobile application, and a Telegram Mini App. The announcement was made in front of almost 17,000 participants and experts from 130 countries, along with industry leaders such as the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov.





Launched in 2007, BestChange has established itself as a leading aggregator of cryptocurrency exchangers. The platform offers its users the ability to compare offers from over 450 vetted exchangers, filter results according to fees and exchange conditions, and review exchange services before completing transactions. With new updates, the company aims to enhance convenience, transparency, and security for users in an increasingly complex crypto market.

According to BestChange research, confirmed by other participants of Blockchain Life 2025, one of the biggest difficulties for users is to find the most beneficial exchange rate. The huge number of options, along with changes in rates that occur every minute, turns comparison into a drudgery even for advanced traders. Mobile applications can compare tens of thousands of exchange rates online, but BestChange highlights the point that trust remains important. Users need to be confident that exchangers are reliable, have sufficient reserves, a reliable history of service, and comply with legislation and regulatory requirements.

That's why BestChange not only monitors over 900,000 exchange rates but also supplies verified information about the reliability of an exchanger, feedback from their clients, and safety — all with continuous customer support. Thanks to nearly two decades of rigorous partner verification, cases of fraud or exchanger-related issues remain exceptionally rare.

As the CTO mentioned during the forum:

"Trust is our most valuable asset. Every partner undergoes thorough verification because when a user loses funds, our reputation suffers even more. We and our users are on the same team."

Mobile and Telegram Apps for Seamless Crypto Monitoring Experience

Following the trend of user preferences for mobile and messaging platforms, BestChange introduced a mobile application, which is now available in App Store, Google Play, and App Gallery (Huawei). It supports the main features of the website: fast access to competitive rates, detailed service information, and user reviews, in addition to responsive customer service.

Noting the prevalence of Telegram among crypto users, BestChange also introduced a Telegram Mini App and bot, which allow users to choose currency pairs, check rates, and access the functionality of the platform without leaving the messaging ecosystem.

A Redesigned Website for a Better User Journey

Rounding out its presentation at Blockchain Life 2025, BestChange revealed a completely new look for the website — a first major visual and functional overhaul in 18 years. The new design features a more streamlined user interface with enhanced navigation, smart filters, improved multi-step exchange, and easier ways to manage favorite and blocked exchangers. These updates make navigating the website easier, highlighting the best exchange routes and keeping the platform’s trusted features intact.

About BestChange

Founded in 2007, BestChange is a reliable aggregator of cryptocurrency and electronic currency exchangers. BestChange monitors current exchange rates across more than 450 exchangers in real-time and enables users to choose the most profitable offers with minimal risk. The database on BestChange includes over 45,000 currency pairs for fiat, e-money, and crypto and serves millions of visitors every month.

