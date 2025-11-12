New Critter Control Franchise Brings Humane-Focused Wildlife Removal Services to California’s Southwest Riverside and Northwest San Diego Counties

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest franchise location , providing California’s Southwest Riverside and Northwest San Diego Counties with inspection, prevention, exclusion and removal services for raccoons, bats, rodents, snakes and other nuisance wildlife species. The franchise is owned and operated by area native Steven Moran, whose utmost goal is to help the people in his community handle their wildlife encounters in the most humane fashion possible.

As autumn and winter temperatures take hold in the Riverside and San Diego Counties, bats, rodents, snakes, squirrels and other local wildlife species have begun entering local homes to safely spend the cooler season someplace warm with reliable access to food. Moran urges area residents not to approach animals found in their homes, as they often carry dangerous diseases and may even attempt to attack people or pets if they feel trapped. The smartest thing to do is to seek out a trained professional who can humanely handle the situation and seal the home’s hidden entry points to prevent future indoor critter encounters.

“I love the people in my community and I love all these local critters; I’m going to do everything I can to keep them both safe,” said Steven Moran, Franchise Owner of Critter Control of Southwest Riverside County . “There are plenty of humane critter removal and exclusion tactics to deploy; I’m going to respectfully get animals out of homes and then seal off all entry points to ensure no other wildlife gets inside again.”

“Home critter issues are starting to become a major nuisance for local residents. Even though it’s California, temperatures still come down during the winter months; critters are seeking out local homes to stay warm,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “Steven is going to make sure no one gets stuck sharing their space with rats or raccoons all winter, while maintaining a keen focus on their humane treatment.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

Critter Control of Southwest Riverside County is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am - 5:00pm, Saturdays from 8:00am - 2:00pm and is available on Sundays by appointment. Residents in need of wildlife removal services or a home inspection should contact the new Critter Control location at (951) 551-7989 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/california/sw-riverside-county/ .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com .

Media Contact