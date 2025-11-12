NFI Expands Relationship with Triumph, Integrating Payments and Audit Solutions

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph (NYSE: TFIN), a financial and technology company focused on modernizing and simplifying freight transactions, announced that NFI, one of the largest third-party logistics companies in North America, has expanded its relationship to include Triumph’s Payment and Audit solutions.

By deepening its integration with Triumph’s Payment and Audit services into its carrier network, NFI aims to accelerate payments, automate invoice auditing, and improve operational efficiency. This reflects NFI’s commitment to strengthening its operations and enhancing carrier relationships through best-in-class technology.

"We’re building on our strong relationship with Triumph," said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. "Their innovative solutions help streamline our operations, improve accuracy and enhance the experience for our carrier network. This allows us to focus on delivering exceptional service while providing our carriers with the tools they need to succeed."

In addition to Payment and Audit services, NFI has adopted Triumph’s Intelligence solution as part of its commitment to advanced, data-driven tools. This decision-support layer improves visibility and alignment across freight buying and selling decisions, enabling data-driven operational insight throughout NFI’s network.

Triumph’s Audit and Payments solutions streamline manual workflows, reduce the risk of errors, and enable secure and transparent transactions in real-time. Carriers in NFI’s network will benefit from faster, more reliable payments and greater transparency in invoice auditing.

As a leading provider of freight payment and audit solutions, Triumph remains committed to transforming freight transactions into a seamless, verified ecosystem. The expanded relationship with NFI reflects Triumph’s dedication to equipping brokers and carriers with innovative tools that drive growth, efficiency and trust.

Triumph (NYSE: TFIN) is a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking to modernize and simplify freight transactions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its portfolio of brands includes Triumph, TBK Bank and LoadPay.

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, New Jersey. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, the company generates more than $3.6 billion in annual revenue and employs over 18,000 associates. NFI owns and operates over 73 million square feet of warehouse space alongside a fleet of 5,000 tractors and 14,000 trailers. NFI’s relentless innovation and unparalleled service deliver logistics solutions that transform the way business gets done. The company’s business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate.

