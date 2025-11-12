Ascent Solar Technologies and NovaSpark Energy Enter Teaming Agreement to Bring Lightweight, Reliable Power Solutions for Drone Powering and Other Terrestrial Defense Applications

THORNTON, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced the signing of a teaming agreement with NovaSpark Energy (“NovaSpark”), a pioneer in mobile hydrogen generation systems for fueling long-range drones and powering critical infrastructure.

The agreement brings the two companies’ technologies together to achieve mutually beneficial goals. It packages Ascent’s lightweight thin-film PV with NovaSpark’s mobile hydrogen generation systems, allowing customers to airdrop NovaSpark equipment into the battlefield or disaster zone to power a multitude of terrestrial applications. This includes powering drones and other military devices for the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, and other national security stakeholders.

“Through this agreement with NovaSpark, our thin-film solar technology is now being deployed everywhere: land, sea, air, and space,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “The need for lightweight, durable and reliable solar technology spans a vast spectrum of applications in both the defense and commercial sectors, both of which are considered high growth for emerging technologies. We’re meeting their needs with a proven solution that is ready for scalable production and delivery at rapid speeds.”

“Ascent’s lightweight solar technology helps make our mobile hydrogen generation systems nimble, air-droppable, and easily deployable whenever and wherever needed,” said Rick Harlow, CEO of NovaSpark Energy. “This capability not only enables defense providers to deliver clean, reliable power to the edge of operations with minimal effort but also allows rapid deployment for disaster recovery and mobile hydrogen production across commercial and critical infrastructure applications.”

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

NovaSpark is a veteran-founded, venture-backed energy innovation company based in Louisiana and Texas. The company designs and manufactures mobile hydrogen generation and power systems that produce fuel from water in the air, enabling zero-emission energy for defense, emergency response, aviation, and critical infrastructure.

