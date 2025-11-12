Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces Second EasyFEN Deployment Agreement as Rollout Accelerates Across Africa

MANKATO, Minn., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES) today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with a major agribusiness partner in West Africa for the planned deployment of an EasyFEN™ Modular Liquid Microbial Fertilizer Production System (patents pending). The anticipated initial transaction value is $3.25 million to $4.25 million, including one month of inoculation and remote monitoring during commissioning.

The LOI also provides the option for an initial Terreplenish® shipment of up to $1 million to be supplied into the country in advance of system installation to accelerate field demonstrations, farmer training, and early market development.

This proposed deployment is separate from the EasyFEN system currently being installed in Kenya and would represent the second confirmed EasyFEN deployment in Africa, advancing the region’s transition toward local production of nutrient-rich liquid microbial fertilizers.

“Across Africa, the need for reliable, locally controlled fertilizer input to feed millions of people is immediate,” said Mark Gaalswyk, Founder & CEO of Easy Environmental. “With EasyFEN, regions can produce nutrient-rich liquid microbial fertilizers themselves, using their own waste streams. We believe this model can be scaled across the continent, and we are committed to advancing it.”

“Real food security begins when a nation can nourish its own soil,” added Bakry Osman, Director of Africa Operations for Easy Environmental. “The EasyFEN puts that power back in the hands of the countries we serve — producing nutrient-rich liquid microbial fertilizers locally, reliably, and at scale. This isn’t just a new input. It’s a new foundation for agricultural independence in the 21st century."

"We always said the breakthrough would come after the first system proved itself,” commented Nate Carpenter, Vice President of Sales- Eastern Hemisphere. “Now that it’s in motion, the direction is clear: we’re not just participating in the future of agriculture — we’re shaping it. This second order is validation — and it’s only the start."

EasyFEN System Output and Climate Benefit

Each EasyFEN facility is engineered to:

Process up to 17,500 tons of organic waste annually

of organic waste annually Produce up to 2.7 million gallons (10.2 million liters) of Terreplenish ® per year

of Terreplenish per year Treat up to 1.35 million acres (546,000 hectares) of farmland annually



By converting waste streams rather than allowing decomposition, each facility prevents methane emissions equivalent to removing approximately 30,000 cars from the road per year.





Terreplenish® Agronomic Value

Terreplenish® supports crop nutrition and soil function by providing:

45–60 lbs of plant-available nitrogen per acre

15–20 lbs of mobilized phosphorus per acre

Up to 20% reduction in irrigation or rainfall demand due to improved soil moisture retention

due to improved soil moisture retention Microbial root-zone restoration that strengthens soil health over time

About the EasyFEN™ System

A containerized, decentralized biomanufacturing platform for local fertilizer production, featuring:

Automation with full remote monitoring from the U.S. for quality assurance

Scalable deployment for regional and national agricultural programs

About Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (EZES)

Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES), formerly Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, EZES aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

www.easyenviro.com

www.terreplenish.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute ‘forward-looking' statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

