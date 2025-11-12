Immix Biopharma Appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Drive NXC-201 Launch

- Former Chimerix (CMRX, acquired by Jazz for $935 million) Senior Commercial Leader Michael Grabow led Go-To-Market Strategy and Launch for rare disease therapeutic MODEYSO® -

- Rare disease commercial veteran Mr. Grabow to lead Immix’s U.S. launch and commercial buildout for NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, a serious, rare, blood disease with no currently approved FDA therapies -

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or ”IMMX”), the global leader in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, today announced the appointment of former Chimerix (CMRX, acquired by Jazz for $935 million in 2025) senior commercial leader Michael Grabow as Chief Commercial Officer. Michael will drive all aspects of commercialization and launch for NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis.

“AL amyloidosis is a devastating disease that causes organ failure and death. We believe that NXC-201 is uniquely positioned to save lives, eliminating the high unmet need in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis,” said Ilya Rachman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added, “Michael’s appointment will accelerate deployment of NXC-201’s one-and-done approach, which we believe will be the first approved therapeutic in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis.”

Michael Grabow added, “Leading the NXC-201 launch is an especially exciting opportunity. Clinical results are compelling, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) have been awarded by the FDA, and NXC-201 promises to transform the standard of care for a deadly disease with no approved therapies. I am thrilled to work with the Immix team as we elevate to a commercially focused company.”

Michael has more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical commercialization experience. Prior to joining Immix, Michael was Head of Commercial Operations at Chimerix, Inc., where he led Go-To-Market Strategy and Launch of orphan drug MODEYSO® (dordaviprone), a first-in-disease therapy that was granted accelerated approval in 2025 for H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma, an ultra-rare and aggressive brain tumor that, prior to MODEYSO®, previously had no FDA-approved therapies. MODEYSO® was granted accelerated approval based on an integrated efficacy analysis of 50 patients, selected from five open-label studies (Jazz Pharmaceuticals acquired Chimerix for $935 million shortly after Chimerix’s New Drug Application for MODEYSO® was accepted and granted Priority Review by the FDA). Prior to Chimerix, Michael was Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI, acquired by Assertio). Prior to Spectrum, Michael held various roles at Amgen in sales and marketing. Michael has been directly involved in driving over 10 successful commercial drug launches throughout his career. Michael holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a BS from California State University.

About AL Amyloidosis

AL amyloidosis is a devastating disease where the immune system, that’s supposed to protect, instead continuously produces toxic light chains, clogging up the heart, kidney and liver, causing organ failure and death.

The number of patients in the U.S. with relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is estimated to be growing at 12% per year according to Staron, et al Blood Cancer Journal, to approximately 37,270 patients in 2025.

The Amyloidosis market was $3.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $6 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research.

About NXC-201

NXC-201 is a sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy with a “digital filter” that filters out non-specific activation. NXC-201 teaches the immune system to recognize and eliminate the source of the toxic light chains. NXC-201 has been awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the FDA, and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the US FDA and in the EU by the EMA.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is the global leader in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. AL Amyloidosis is a devastating disease where the immune system, that’s supposed to protect, instead produces toxic light chains, clogging up the heart, kidney and liver, causing organ failure and death. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 with a “digital filter” that filters out non-specific activation. NXC-201 teaches the immune system to recognize and eliminate the source of the toxic light chains. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. multi-center study for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832), with a registrational design. NXC-201 has been awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com and www.BeProactiveInAL.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immix Biopharma, Inc., its results of operations, prospects, future business plans and operations and the matters discussed above, including, but not limited to, the potential benefits of our product candidate CAR-T NXC-201 and the timing and results related to clinical trials. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as “expects”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “potential”, and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the further data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201 will not be favorably consistent with the data readouts to date, (ii) the risk that the Company may not be able to continue the NEXICART-2 multi-site U.S. Phase 1/2 clinical trial; (iii) the risk that the Company may not be able to advance to registration-enabling studies for CAR-T NXC-201 or other product candidates, (iv) that success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinicals trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; (v) that no drug product developed by the Company has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (vi) the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional working capital with which to continue the clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201, or advance to the initiation of registration-enabling studies, for such product candidates as and when needed and (vii) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2025 and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Immix Biopharma cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. Immix Biopharma cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Immix Biopharma does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

