Synaptics and Qualcomm Partner to Advance Fingerprint and Touch Technology Across PC and Mobile Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have entered into a strategic engagement to focus on advancing Touch and Fingerprint Sensor Technology across the mobile and compute industry. By partnering, both companies expect to further their commitment to best-in-class, secure human interface technologies that enhance their leadership positions in these rapidly evolving segments.

Driven by dynamic market demand for smartphones, tablets, and wearables, industry analyst projections say flexible OLED display shipments will grow from roughly 600 million units in 2025 to more than 800 million units by 20301. Created for OLED displays, Synaptics Touch and Qualcomm® 3D Sonic Fingerprint technologies are designed to power the future of mobile innovation. Together, the companies are expected to enable seamless integration between touch and fingerprint systems and unlock advanced AI features that enhance both security and user experience. By combining the strengths of both technologies, the collaboration aims to simplify integration for mobile OEMs and panel makers—helping to accelerate time to market in the rapidly expanding OLED ecosystem.

In the fast-moving world of authentication without passwords across AI PCs, users expect not just performance but intelligence and security working seamlessly together. Synaptics and Qualcomm Technologies are combining their strengths in human machine interface and compute technologies to enable AI-enhanced PC experiences. By combining Synaptics’ AI-ready touch and fingerprint sensing with Qualcomm Technologies’ compute and biometric security capabilities, the collaboration is designed to promote secure and intuitive user experiences. This collaboration also aims to simplify integration for PC OEMs, helping to reduce design complexity, while advancing performance, security, and usability across the AI PC ecosystem.

Additionally, Synaptics Natural ID™ capacitive-based fingerprint solutions combine secure biometrics and advanced encryption into a family of fingerprint-authentication sensors that are designed to enable applications requiring strong security, ease of use, and cost efficiency.

“At Qualcomm Technologies, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in security and human interface technology,” said Dino Bekis, VP & GM, Wearables & Mixed Signal Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Collaborating with Synaptics—another pioneer in this field—opens the door to new levels of innovation. Together, we are combining our unique capabilities to advance state-of-the-art biometric security and how people interact with devices across mobile and compute ecosystems.”



“Partnering with Qualcomm Technologies amplifies our shared vision for seamless, secure, and intelligent user experiences,” said Satish Ganesan, SVP and GM, Intelligent Sensing Group, Synaptics. “It’s a collaboration intended to drive meaningful innovation across the HMI industry.”



Together, Synaptics and Qualcomm Technologies are positioned to redefine how people interact with devices—bringing intelligence, security, and seamless performance to the Edge. By combining leadership in human interface, AI, and compute technologies, the collaboration brings together complementary strengths to accelerate innovation across mobile and PC platforms, empowering OEMs to deliver smarter, more secure, and connected user experiences.

