CompTIA enhances customer experience with new features on its expanded global eCommerce site

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications, has introduced new features on its global eCommerce site to simplify and streamline the customer experience.

“Our enhanced site allows us to serve customers seamlessly in all markets around the world,” said Jennifer Case, senior vice president, enterprise data and business solutions.

Customers who visit the CompTIA website are immediately directed to country-specific information based on their location. With the new site update, prices are now displayed in regional currencies. Visitors have the option of choosing a different market if that is more appropriate for their needs. Customers who create an account and shop while logged in will automatically see their best available price.

Seven currencies are supported on the site: Australian Dollar (AUD), Euro (EUR), British Pound Sterling (GBP), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Japanese Yen (JPY), South African Rand (ZAR) and US Dollar (USD). For countries where purchases are transacted in USD, customers will also see price, tax and fee amounts in their local currency based on dynamic currency conversions that are updated daily.

CompTIA is the world’s largest vendor-neutral credentialing organization for technology workers. Over 3.6 million CompTIA certifications have been earned by technology professionals across a wide range of countries, employers and industries. With technology as a driving force across every industry sector and business function, CompTIA is also at the forefront of supporting tech-adjacent job roles with best-in-class learning solutions and industry-recognized certifications that open doors to employment and career opportunities.

