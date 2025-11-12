UAE Urea Industry Report 2025: Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urea Market in UAE: 2019-2024 Review and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the UAE Urea market. The report covers 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2029 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national market for Urea.



Report Scope

The report considers present situation, historical background and forecast of Urea market in UAE

Comprehensive data on Urea supply/demand, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years is provided in the report

The report gives information about Urea market players in UAE

Urea market forecast for the next five years, including market volumes and prices is also included:

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of UAE Urea market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the UAE Urea market in 2019-2024?

What was UAE Urea supply in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in UAE Urea market?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of UAE Urea market in 2025-2029?

What will be the CAGRs for UAE Urea supply and demand?

Are there Urea projects to be completed in 2025-2029 in UAE?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Urea Market in UAE



2. Capacity in UAE

2.1. Country Capacity, Shares in Global and Regional Markets (2024)



3. Urea Supply in UAE

3.1. UAE Production in 2019-2024

3.2. UAE Production Shares in Global Market and in Regional Market in 2019-2024



4. Urea Manufacturers

4.1. Urea Market Players Profiles

4.2. Plants Capacity, Shares in Domestic, Regional and World Markets



5. Urea Demand in UAE

5.1. Demand Structure, Consumption in 2019-2024

5.2. UAE Demand Shares in Regional Market and in Global Market in 2019-2024



6. Urea Trade in UAE

6.1. Export, Export Share in Production (Recent Years)

6.2. Import, Import Share in Consumption (Recent Years)

6.3. Annual Prices (Recent Years)



7. Urea Market Forecast to 2029

7.1. General Market Forecast

7.2. Urea Production Forecast to 2029

7.3. Urea Consumption Forecast to 2029



8. Prices Forecast in UAE



9. Urea End-users in UAE



List of Tables

Urea Country Capacity in UAE in 2024

Urea Production in Country in 2019-2024

Country Production Share Globally in 2019-2024

Country Production Share in Region in 2019-2024

Urea Plants Capacity in 2024

Manufacturers Shares in Global Industry

Urea Demand Structure, 2024

Urea Demand Dynamics in UAE in 2019-2024

Country Consumption Share Globally in 2019-2024

Country Consumption Share in Region in 2019-2024

Trade of Urea in UAE in Recent Years

Export Share in Production in Recent Years

Import Share in Consumption in Recent Years

Structure of Export by Country in Recent Years

Structure of Import by Country in Recent Years

Export and Import Prices in UAE in Recent Years

Production Forecast to 2029

Demand Forecast to 2029

