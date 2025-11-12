LPL Financial Launches Cash Management Account to Seamlessly Integrate Banking and Investing

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading wealth management firm, today announced the launch of its Cash Management Account (CMA), a solution designed to simplify clients’ financial lives by integrating traditional banking features with investing.

The CMA combines the convenience of modern banking features with the strategic benefits of investment flexibility. Clients can manage uninvested funds more efficiently, use these funds to make payments and maintain a unified view of their finances — all within LPL’s Account View platform. The offering reflects LPL’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive financial experience that meets the evolving needs of advisors and their clients.

“With CMA, we’re removing friction between banking and investing,” said Mike Holtschlag, head of Banking and Lending at LPL Financial. “Clients can act quickly when investment opportunities arise, while enjoying the everyday functionality of a traditional spending account. It’s about empowering advisors to offer a more integrated and seamless financial experience to their clients.”

Key features of LPL’s CMA include:

Dual functionality : Combines banking features with investment readiness.

: Combines banking features with investment readiness. FDIC protection: Up to $2.5 million for individual accounts and $5 million for joint accounts — 10x the standard coverage with participation in LPL’s Insured Cash Sweep Programs.

Up to $2.5 million for individual accounts and $5 million for joint accounts — 10x the standard coverage with participation in LPL’s Insured Cash Sweep Programs. Modern banking tools : Direct deposit, mobile check deposit, debit card, bill pay, check writing and digital payment integration.

: Direct deposit, mobile check deposit, debit card, bill pay, check writing and digital payment integration. Unified financial view: A singular view for advisors and clients to manage banking and investing.

The CMA is designed for clients who value flexibility, security and control. It addresses growing demand for all-in-one financial solutions and positions LPL advisors to compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Enhanced banking capabilities were first announced at LPL’s annual flagship conference, Focus 2025.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(402) 740-2047

Tracking #: 823798