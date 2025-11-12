ReversingLabs Appoints Matt Gyde as Chief Revenue Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, the trusted name in file and software security, today announced the appointment of Matt Gyde as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A veteran of the cybersecurity and managed services industry, Gyde brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in driving operational growth, business transformation, and global go-to-market execution. In his new role, he will oversee ReversingLabs’ worldwide sales, partnerships, and marketing strategy to help organizations detect and stop sophisticated software supply chain threats.

“Matt’s track record leading high-growth, high-stakes security transformations makes him a natural fit for this role and underscores our commitment to building the leadership team that will guide us through the company’s next strategic growth phase,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-Founder of ReversingLabs. “With deep experience scaling global operations and navigating organizational complexity, Matt’s leadership will be essential as we expand our reach and help customers secure every layer of their software ecosystems—from open source to commercial code.”

Gyde previously served as CEO of both vArmour and Foresite Cybersecurity, where he helped lead strategic shifts to SaaS-based delivery models and secure over $30 million in venture funding. He also drove operational improvements that led to sustained profitability. At NTT Security, he unified eight acquired security businesses into a single $2 billion global platform, establishing one of the world’s largest managed security services organizations.

“These are high-stakes times for enterprise security teams, with organizations facing complex threats that can impact the integrity of the software that powers their businesses,” said Matt Gyde, Chief Revenue Officer of ReversingLabs. “ReversingLabs is the only company positioned to provide these businesses with the visibility and trust needed to operate with confidence. I’m excited to join this exceptional team and help accelerate our growth trajectory while deepening relationships with customers and partners around the world.”

