ShiftCam Gear Expands S.Mount Camera Case Lineup with New Android-Compatible Models

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftCam Gear, the global leader in mobile content creation gear, is expanding its popular S.Mount Camera Case lineup with new models designed for flagship Android devices. The cases are now available for the Samsung S25 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, with Google Pixel 10 Pro XL models available for pre-order.

Building on the success of its iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max cases, the new camera cases for Android bring ShiftCam’s innovative S.Mount system to a wider audience, allowing creators to attach the series of ShiftCam lenses and accessories for professional-grade photography and videography on their smartphones. For the first time, Android users can experience the full LensUltra Series directly with the S.Mount Case - no universal mount required.

The S.Mount system allows a quick twist-and-lock lens attachment with enhanced magnetic strength for seamless lens changes during shooting.

“The new S.Mount Camera Cases for Android are a major step in making ShiftCam’s professional-grade mobile ecosystem more accessible to all creators, regardless of device,” said Benson Chiu, CEO of ShiftCam Gear. “Our mission has always been to empower every smartphone user to capture stories with professional precision - and now, Android creators can experience the same seamless compatibility with our Explorer Lens, LensUltra and Cinema Series systems that iPhone users have enjoyed.”

The S.Mount Camera Case lineup complements ShiftCam’s NEW LensUltra Explorer Series, offering creators access to an array of professional lenses including 240mm telephoto, 4 macro converters, and CPL and variable ND filters - enabling everything from cinematic landscapes to extreme close-ups with the clarity and depth once reserved for professional cameras.

For iPhone users, the ShiftCam Gear iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Camera offers full MagSafe compatibility, a dedicated camera control button cutout, and compatibility with all existing LensUltra accessories.

Explore the full lineup:

Android Gear Cases: shiftcam.com/products/s-mount-camera-case-android

iPhone 17 Cases: shiftcam.com/products/s-mount-camera-case-fabric-dark-grey

About ShiftCam Gear:

ShiftCam Gear was founded with a mission to reinvent mobile photography, making it even more convenient, compact, and comprehensive. Our aim is to enable a seamless transition between smartphone to professional cameras. We believe the ability to take the perfect photo should be accessible to everyone, not just professionals. With a series of products that enhance mobile photography, now anyone can simply pick up their mobile device and capture precious memories in a creative way.



