Fermyon Wasm Functions on Akamai Now Generally Available, Scales to 75 Million RPS

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fermyon™ Technologies , the serverless WebAssembly company, announced the general availability of Fermyon Wasm Functions — built in partnership with Akamai Technologies, Inc., the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. It’s the only serverless engine that offers 99.9% reliability guarantees, full global accessibility, and proven scale of up to 75 million requests per second across edge and cloud in production environments.

Fermyon Wasm Functions advances the state of serverless computing for real-world, revenue-critical applications by combining the low-latency performance of edge-serverless, pioneered by companies like Cloudflare, with the scale and maturity of cloud-serverless, exemplified by AWS Lambda — all delivered with the speed, portability, and security of WebAssembly (Wasm).

With this most recent release of Fermyon Wasm Functions, Fermyon has demonstrated the reliability and scalability required by Akamai’s customers, including some of the largest consumer brands in the world. Fermyon Wasm Functions are being deployed, globally and at scale by Akamai customers to:

Stop bots at the front door to improve anti-piracy measures.

Redirect hundreds of thousands of URLs within 1 millisecond for e-commerce and media companies.

Manipulate web page response bodies within a few milliseconds.

Deliver sub-100 milliseconds time-to-first-byte for live streaming operators.

Interface with SEO and AI bots to customize responses without incurring origin delivery costs.



Fermyon Wasm Functions gives customers full control over where their code runs while retaining the developer experience of using one system. Functions can serve latency sensitive tasks for ultra-fast user experiences, tasks requiring extensive compute power, or tasks requiring to access on-prem data for highly secure or regulated workloads. All of it uses the same code, the same tooling, and the same deployment workflow.

Fermyon continues to participate in the Spin Framework, an open source CNCF project that enables developers to create serverless applications. The Spin project released version 3.5 last week. Applications created with Spin 3.5 can run within Fermyon Wasm Functions and Fermyon's on-prem and multi-tenant solutions.

"Since the partnership was announced in April, Fermyon and Akamai have demonstrated a clear commitment to helping customers realize its benefits, reaching General Availability and expanding scale and distribution flexibility in the months that followed. The partnership leverages Akamai's existing network and the open source Wasm framework Spin to deliver a notable combination of performance and portability across customer computing environments, enhancing deployments and reducing latency. In a market where customers are keen to minimize vendor lock-in, the ability to enable portability, improve performance, and maintain consistent developer and deployment experiences is significant,” said Matthew Flug, Research Manager, Cloud Application Deployment Platforms, IDC.

“Our number one customer request has been to add a serverless platform to our Compute portfolio. Akamai partnered with Fermyon because it is the only company with WebAssembly engines that can operate on the entire scope of Akamai’s distributed network to deliver both industry-leading performance and full portability from the data center to the edge using the same function. We’ve delivered on what customers have been asking for and then some. Fermyon is the clear technology leader in this space and we couldn’t be more thrilled than to deepen our partnership by bringing their engines into first-party stature within Akamai’s portfolio," said Jon Alexander, SVP of Cloud Technology at Akamai.

“This deepening partnership with Akamai signals more than just scale — it marks a turning point for serverless WebAssembly. Fermyon’s engine isn’t experimental — it’s running some of the most performance-critical workloads on the internet today. No other vendor is delivering this level of portability, developer experience, and global scale at 75 million requests per second, in production, with sub-millisecond cold starts. What we dreamed of at Fermyon’s founding is now a reality, and with Akamai’s global platform behind it, this is just the beginning,” said Fermyon CEO Matt Butcher.

Fermyon, alongside Akamai, will be showcasing Fermyon technologies at WasmCon on November 10 and KubeCon North America in Atlanta from November 10 to 13, 2025.

