Fortinet Secure LAN Edge Delivered 308% ROI and 50% Higher NetOps Efficiency

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the results of a new Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Fortinet. The study found that organizations deploying Fortinet Secure LAN Edge achieved a 308% return on investment (ROI) with payback in less than six months. The study also found that organizations boosted network operations efficiency by 50%, reduced the risk of breaches from external attacks by 60%, and recouped 70 hours of unplanned downtime over three years by converging wired and wireless networking with security on a single, centrally managed platform.

“This study highlights how organizations can realize significant business and operational benefits by converging networking and security,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “We believe this study underscores what customers consistently experience with Fortinet, that our unified platform, built on FortiOS and powered by AI-driven operations and the Fortinet Security Fabric, delivered measurable efficiency gains, reduced risk, and stronger protection across every connection point, from users and devices to the LAN edge.”

The study found that the composite organization realized significant improvements in performance, security, productivity, and cost efficiency, including the following quantified benefits:

308% ROI and payback in less than six months: The composite organization that deployed Fortinet Secure LAN Edge realized benefits of $13.1 million over three years versus costs of $3.2 million, resulting in a net present value of $9.9 million.

The composite organization that deployed Fortinet Secure LAN Edge realized benefits of $13.1 million over three years versus costs of $3.2 million, resulting in a net present value of $9.9 million. 60% reduction in risk of breaches from external attacks: Fortinet Secure LAN Edge protects the network perimeter at the point of connection, whether a wireless guest user, IoT device, or corporate endpoint, catching issues before they impact critical infrastructure or business operations and reducing exposure to costly material breaches by $1.6 million.

Fortinet Secure LAN Edge protects the network perimeter at the point of connection, whether a wireless guest user, IoT device, or corporate endpoint, catching issues before they impact critical infrastructure or business operations and reducing exposure to costly material breaches by $1.6 million. 50% increase in network operations (NetOps) efficiency: By consolidating management of wired, wireless, and security into one intuitive interface, organizations created a single pane of visibility that eliminated redundant tasks and accelerated faster troubleshooting, yielding $1.3 million in operational savings.

By consolidating management of wired, wireless, and security into one intuitive interface, organizations created a single pane of visibility that eliminated redundant tasks and accelerated faster troubleshooting, yielding $1.3 million in operational savings. 20% lower networking and security technology costs: Through consolidation, customers reduced reliance on legacy point solutions, optimized refresh cycles, and required less specialized expertise to maintain systems, resulting in $2.6 million in additional profit from improved availability.

Through consolidation, customers reduced reliance on legacy point solutions, optimized refresh cycles, and required less specialized expertise to maintain systems, resulting in $2.6 million in additional profit from improved availability. Reduced network security response time by 75%: With improved visibility across security and networking components, the composite security team dedicates less time to investigating and resolving network-related risks as technology professionals are looking at the same data. Fortinet’s converged platform means that incident responders have fewer data sources to check with lower incident rates and false positives and faster resolution times for true events. The value of this improved network security response time for the composite is $653,000.



As part of the study, Forrester Consulting interviewed business decision-makers across industries and geographies. Collectively, these organizations deployed Fortinet Secure LAN Edge, including FortiSwitch, FortiAP, FortiManager for centralized management and AIOps, and FortiGate with AI-powered security services, to achieve the outcomes modeled in the TEI analysis.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

Copyright © 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.