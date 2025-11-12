TVIQ Strengthens Leadership as Mission to Redefine the CTV Ecosystem Gains Momentum

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVIQ, the global leader in connected TV (CTV) revenue operations, today announced the promotion of Miles Pretlove to Senior Director of Ad Operations. With Miles in this new role, TVIQ is reinforcing its commitment to publisher empowerment and advancing the CTV advertising ecosystem.

With over a decade of experience across the agency, publisher, and ad exchange sides of the industry, Pretlove has played a critical role in scaling TVIQ’s revenue operations and delivering measurable growth for its partners. His promotion marks a pivotal moment for the company as it continues to drive a paradigm shift in the CTV supply chain, creating a more balanced, transparent, and profitable environment for publishers.

“When Miles joined us earlier this year, I couldn’t have imagined the impact he’d have on our organization and our partners,” said Scott Ryan, Founder and CEO of TVIQ. “His combination of technical fluency, strategic insight, and operational leadership comes at a defining moment for CTV. As we expand our capabilities and continue to redefine what CTV revenue intelligence looks like, Miles has been instrumental in shaping both our business and the broader Framework for Publisher Empowerment, an industry initiative focused on creating fairer, more transparent standards for how inventory is represented, transacted, and shared.”

Miles joined TVIQ as Director of Ad Operations in March 2025. In his expanded role, Pretlove will lead efforts to optimize TVIQ’s revenue operations, strengthen client relationships, and deepen strategic partnerships across the CTV ecosystem. His leadership will also enable the executive team to accelerate the company’s growth roadmap, particularly around data automation, yield intelligence, and publisher-driven innovation.

“I joined TVIQ because I believe in our mission to help publishers thrive in the complex CTV ad tech landscape,” said Miles Pretlove. “TVIQ sits in a unique position, partnering with many of the industry’s top publishers and platforms, which gives us both the perspective and responsibility to uncover the revenue opportunities hidden behind the black box of CTV. What drives me every day is knowing that we’re creating real, measurable impact for our partners and leading the charge for a more equitable, data-driven CTV future.”

About TVIQ

TVIQ is the leading CTV revenue operations company helping publishers maximize yield and long-term growth. Managing more than 15 billion ad requests daily, TVIQ delivers measurable revenue gains through revenue operations, yield optimization, and supply chain management.

