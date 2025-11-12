Herr’s “Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250” Invites Fans to Declare Our Next 3 Flavors

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herr’s iconic Flavored by Philly campaign is back — and this year, it’s making snack history. In honor of America’s 250th birthday, Herr’s is celebrating the flavors of freedom, liberty, and unity that define both Philadelphia and our nation with Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250.

For the past four years, Herr’s has turned to the people of Philadelphia to help shape its most mouthwatering chip flavors. Now, to commemorate 250 years of American flavor and Philly pride, the brand is once again putting the power in the hands — and taste buds — of its hometown fans.

“Philadelphia has always been at the heart of Herr’s story,” said Ed Herr, Executive Chairman of the Board. “Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250 is our way of honoring the city that continues to inspire our flavors and our fans.”

A Celebration 250 Years in the Making

This year’s Flavored by Philly comes with a fresh twist: rather than submitting new flavor ideas, fans will select from a curated lineup of flavors inspired by the American ideals of Freedom, Liberty, and Unity. Now it’s up to Philadelphians to decide which flavor best embodies the heart of the American story.

This special edition of Flavored by Philly pays tribute to the bold, authentic spirit that has always defined America’s birthplace. Each flavor concept — Freedom, Liberty, and Unity — represents an idea that helped shape the American story. Now, Herr’s is asking: What do those ideas taste like to you?

How to Vote

Philadelphians can cast their votes online at Herrsflavoredbyphilly.com from November 12th to December 10th. The top three chip flavors, chosen by popular vote, will hit shelves in June 2026, just in time to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

A Flavorful Tradition of Philly Pride

Since launching in 2021, Herr’s Flavored by Philly has been a love letter to the region’s unmatched food scene and community pride. From iconic cheesesteaks to roast pork and tomato pie, past flavor finalists have paid homage to the tastes that make Philly one of a kind. This year, Taste the 250 invites locals to go beyond the plate and define flavor through the very ideals that unite us.

So, Philly — what does freedom taste like? What about liberty? Or unity?

It’s your turn to decide.

Vote today. Choose your flavor. Celebrate 250 years of flavor, freedom, and Philly pride.