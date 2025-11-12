Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Launch of Global RWA Digital Asset Management Platform: AI Empowers Real-World Assets On-Chain, Marking a New Step in the Development of Digital Equity

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a technology holding company focused on the application of AI technologies and AI-powered solutions, today announced the launch of its self-developed RWA (Real World Asset) digital asset management platform (the “Digital Asset Management Platform”) https://originfi-rwa.ai . The platform is now fully open to global investors.

This launch marks a milestone in IPDN’s global digital finance strategy, underscoring the company’s firm commitment to driving the digitalization of real-world assets and supporting transparency and value verification in asset circulation.

AI-Powered Real-Asset Verification: Eliminating “Air Coins”

The IPDN RWA Digital Asset Management Platform introduces the industry’s first AI-driven compliance and verification system, which employs big data algorithms and multi-dimensional validation to conduct end-to-end reviews of all proposed asset issuances.

Each asset must provide a set of due diligence documentation, including:

Original purchase agreements



Official approvals and ownership certificates



Independent third-party appraisal reports



On-site verification images and geolocation data



The AI system automatically authenticates document validity, verifies asset ownership, calculates market valuation, and generates a risk rating and valuation report. Only assets that pass both AI and human dual-layer review are eligible for the platform’s “one-click token issuance” process.

This mechanism is designed to reduce the risk of fraudulent projects, “air coins,” and falsified assets, ensuring that every token listed on the IPDN RWA Digital Asset Management Platform is backed by traceable, verifiable, and redeemable real-world assets, helping global investor confidence and capital security.

RWA Tokens: The “Equity Mapping” of Real Assets

IPDN describes RWA tokens as a new form of digital equity. Each token represents proportional exposure to a specific real asset and may allow holders to participate in the asset issuer’s future income or value appreciation, subject to applicable regulations and contractual terms.

This means by purchasing RWA tokens, investors could gain exposure to the issuer’s operating profits, asset appreciation, and income distributions. Through AI-powered algorithms and blockchain smart contracts, the platform enables transparent profit distribution and secondary market liquidity. Real assets and enterprise value are intended to be reflected in the RWA tokens, creating a symbiotic link between the physical and digital economies.

Looking ahead, IPDN intends to continue integrating RWA assets with corporate equity and profit-sharing mechanisms, aiming to transforming RWA tokens from mere digital currencies into digital extensions of corporate equity value, and developing a new model for asset participation and value sharing.

Global Compliance Partnership: QBSG Provides Strategic Support

The global promotion and distribution of digital currencies issued on IPDN’s RWA Exchange will be managed by its partner, QBSG Limited (“QBSG”), which will handle international sales and channel development.

QBSG is licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) for European digital financial compliance. It is also a company in which IPDN holds an equity interest, reflecting a long-term strategic partnership. QBSG will be responsible for global RWA asset trading, matching, and profit distribution.

Leveraging AI algorithms, QBSG will provide investors with automated dividend distribution, asset re-trading, and rights management, ensuring adherence to global compliance standards and transparency in investment operations.

Mr. Wu, CEO of Professional Diversity Network, stated: “Bringing Quality Assets to the World, Returning Investment to Reality”

“The launch of the RWA Digital Asset Management Platform 1.0 represents an important development for IPDN in the field of digital finance. By integrating Web3.0 and AI technologies, we give every real-world asset a verifiable digital identity and build a compliance-driven foundation of trust for every investor. On this platform, there are no ‘air coins’, only real, verifiable assets. We aim to bring more premium global assets into the digital realm, allowing investors worldwide to share in their operational and value growth in a safe and transparent environment. The essence of RWA is not just asset digitization, but a new digital equity mechanism that bridges reality and the virtual world, driving innovation and integration across global capital markets.”



First Batch of Listed Assets: Premium Global Real Estate Takes the Lead

The first real-world assets launched on the IPDN RWA Digital Asset Platform include:

Prime land and high-end office buildings in Dubai, UAE



International hotels and resorts



Commercial centers and cultural-tourism complexes in other countries



In the future, IPDN plans to continue introducing RWA assets across multiple sectors, including energy, fine art, infrastructure, and technology equity, to build the world’s most credible and high-potential ecosystem for real-world asset digitalization.

About Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) is a U.S.-listed company whose businesses span career development platforms, education technology, and artificial intelligence research. The Company is committed to enhancing shareholder value through diversification and technological innovation.

For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains information about IPDN's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: statements about the goals, intentions, and expectations of the collaboration with QBSG; the potential development, features, and success of the RWA Exchange; the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and adapt to new regulations like MiCA on the anticipated timeline or at all; the potential for digitalization and trading of various real-world assets; market acceptance of such a platform; any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about IPDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the highly speculative and evolving nature of digital assets and the RWA market; technological challenges in developing and maintaining the platform; competition from other platforms and market participants; the dependency on third-party service providers and valuation firms; the regulatory environment in Malta, the European Union and other jurisdictions, which is subject to change; the ability to obtain or maintain required regulatory approvals and to comply with new regulations such as MiCA on the anticipated timeline or at all; market acceptance of the platform; cybersecurity risks; and the volatility and risks inherent in digital-asset and cryptocurrency markets. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and IPDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

