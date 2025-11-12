Mochi Health Expands Beyond Obesity Care with Comprehensive Digital Health Platform, Adding 15 New Categories of Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mochi Health, an evidence-based medicine platform that connects patients with providers, today announced the strategic expansion of its digital health platform to treat a broad range of medical conditions. The platform, which has established a strong reputation for obesity care, will encompass 15 new specialty areas, including dermatology, women’s health, and sexual wellness, positioning Mochi Health as a comprehensive telehealth service dedicated to personalized, physician-guided care.

The expansion marks a key milestone in Mochi’s evolution, giving the company’s network of over 500 affiliated healthcare providers access to a comprehensive medication catalog covering more than 120 conditions. The first wave of these additional medications is available to patients today, with the remainder being rolled out in the coming months. This reflects one of Mochi’s foundational commitments to whole-person care, a principle that has driven the company’s obesity treatment approach from day one and now extends across all aspects of patient health.

“We’re building the future of healthcare, one that puts patients at the center of their care decisions,” said Dr. Myra Ahmad, CEO of Mochi Health. “This expansion combines our proven clinical outcomes with unprecedented patient choice and provider transparency. We're not just adding services; we're creating a marketplace model where personalized, evidence-based treatment can truly scale to meet the access challenges patients face across all aspects of their health.”

Mochi remains steadfast in its commitment to clinical autonomy, ensuring that providers retain full authority to prescribe medications they deem most appropriate for each patient's unique needs. In addition to the specialized, compounded medications the platform has long offered, Mochi is now introducing generic medication options, further reinforcing the personalized approach that has become synonymous with their care philosophy.

To further enhance the patient experience and offer subscribers greater choice, Mochi will also debut provider profiles, which will feature detailed biographical information, clinical focus areas and expertise, verified patient reviews, real-time availability, and streamlined appointment booking capabilities. These enhanced profiles empower patients to make informed decisions about their care by allowing them to filter providers based on insurance coverage and geographic location to find their best match.

“This level of transparency and choice represents a fundamental shift in how patients engage with their healthcare,” said Ahmad. “We’re giving patients the tools to find not just any provider, but the right provider for their specific situation, while ensuring clinical excellence remains at the forefront of every interaction.”

Obesity treatment remains a cornerstone of Mochi’s offerings. The company will continue to provide patients with robust treatment options, spanning medication management, nutrition counseling, and other interventions. This commitment ensures that existing patients receive the same high-quality, specialized care they have come to expect from Mochi.

As the healthcare industry continues to face accessibility challenges, Mochi’s marketplace model demonstrates how digital health platforms can bridge these gaps, connecting patients to life-changing medications and demonstrating the role personalized treatment will play in the future of medicine.

For more information on Mochi Health’s platform expansion, visit www.joinmochi.com/ .

About Mochi Health:

Mochi Health is setting the new standard for personalized medicine, combining increased access to life-changing medication, physician-guided telemedicine care, and an integrated approach to treatment. Patients can choose between medication and nutrition-based weight loss treatments, personalized by their team of board-certified doctors and registered dietitians. Mochi Health subscriptions offer evidence-based, safe, accessible, and effective treatment options, designed to support patients’ entire health journey.