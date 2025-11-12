Ellipsis Health Accelerates Delivery of Emotionally Intelligent AI Voice Agents for Care Management Powered by NVIDIA

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellipsis Health , the healthcare AI company delivering empathetic, innovative AI solutions for the healthcare ecosystem, today announced an expansion and enhancement of Sage, its emotionally intelligent AI voice agent purpose-built for care management, powered by NVIDIA technology. Since launching Sage earlier this year, Ellipsis Health has continued to accelerate its ability to scale patient outreach by delivering a superior, emotionally intelligent experience for patients, payors, and providers, and making AI voice agents a scalable, impactful solution for the healthcare industry.

Designed by clinicians for the healthcare ecosystem and guided by millions of clinical member calls, Ellipsis Health’s Sage is able to detect a patient’s real-time emotional state to dynamically adapt its responses in ways that best address every patient’s unique needs. Sage is able to perform essential but time-consuming tasks for clinicians and care managers, including patient enrollment, pre-appointment assessments, post-discharge check-ins, medication adherence calls, and other touchpoints critical to patient and member health outcomes and satisfaction. The result is more continuous, high-quality care management from payors and providers, lower operating costs across the healthcare industry, and improved outcomes throughout the patient and member journey.

To achieve the ultra-low latency and accuracy required for real-time empathic engagement with patients, Ellipsis Health utilizes NVIDIA Riva Parakeet automatic speech recognition (ASR) model. This collaboration enables Sage to process speech with lower latency and higher transcription accuracy, ensuring it can recognize complex medical terms and nuanced emotional cues in real-time that are critical for empathetic patient conversations, completing necessary clinical tasks, and capturing important information for care management teams.

“To address the challenges facing today’s healthcare industry, AI solutions that can integrate into clinical workflows and garner the trust of the patients, payors, and providers that use them are critical. Empathy, accuracy, and scalability are core to building that trust,” said Mainul Mondal, CEO and co-founder of Ellipsis Health. “By leveraging NVIDIA’s cutting-edge speech and inference technologies, Ellipsis Health’s Sage is able to have even better conversations with patients, helping to make them feel heard and easing the burden on care teams, as well as the cost of care management across the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

As Ellipsis Health joins forces with leaders across the healthcare industry, working with core technology developers like NVIDIA is an important part of this effort. Both companies see a path forward for solutions that further enhance Sage’s scalability and impact, and ultimately accelerate large-scale patient engagement and expanded access to care.

“Human-centered AI is fundamentally transforming healthcare,” said Trent Norris, Global Head of Business Development, Digital Health at NVIDIA. “Using NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and AI, Ellipsis Health is able to bring real-time empathy and intelligence to patient interactions and address some of the most pressing challenges in modern medicine.”

The collaboration comes on the heels of Ellipsis Health’s $45 million Series A round, led by Salesforce, Khosla Ventures, and CVS Ventures, signaling strong confidence in the company’s mission and technology. With Sage already deployed in production environments and integrations underway with leaders across the healthcare and care management ecosystem, Ellipsis Health is poised to transform how patient-centric care is coordinated at scale.

For more information on how Ellipsis Health is reimaging healthcare with its empathy-powered AI voice agent, Sage, visit ellipsishealth.com .

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health is the healthcare AI company delivering empathetic, innovative AI solutions that improve care operations and unlock the life-changing outcomes that every patient deserves. Designed by clinicians for the healthcare ecosystem, Ellipsis Health’s Sage is the world’s most emotionally intelligent, secure, and HIPAA-compliant AI Care Manager, purpose-built for healthcare management throughout the entire patient journey. Ellipsis Health is trusted by top-tier healthcare organizations, including leading providers and payors, to deliver AI solutions proficient at handling patients with complex physical, behavioral, and social needs that drive the majority of healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.ellipsishealth.com .

