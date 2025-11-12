Wreaths Across America and MISSION BBQ Kick-off 2025 American Heroes Cup Campaign

Columbia Falls, Maine, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wreaths Across America (WAA) and MISSION BBQ announce the national kick-off of the “American Heroes Cup” campaign to raise funds to sponsor veterans’ wreaths to be placed on the headstones of our nation’s heroes during the 2026 National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies.

Starting on Wed., November 12, through the end of 2025, for every American Heroes Cup purchased at any of MISSION BBQ’s 156 locations for $4.99, $2 will be donated to WAA to sponsor veterans’ wreaths for placement in December 2026.

Last year, MISSION BBQ customers raised $352,930 for WAA through its American Heroes Cup campaign, sponsoring the placement of more than 20,760 veterans’ wreaths in memory of our nation’s servicemembers – these wreaths will be placed by volunteers from more than 140 participating locations this year on National Wreaths Across America Day – Sat., December 13, 2025.

“This year’s Wreaths Across America theme, ‘Keep Moving Forward,’ encourages us to carry the stories and sacrifices of our nation’s servicemembers with us as we continue to serve,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America. “MISSION BBQ’s commitment to honoring heroes and supporting their communities reflects this enduring mission — one built on love, respect and a shared promise to never forget.”

Bill Kraus and Steve Newton opened the first MISSION BBQ restaurant in a Baltimore suburb in 2011, on the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. In opening the restaurant, they sought to Serve, Honor and Thank American heroes for their sacrifices and service by donating a significant portion of the restaurant’s profits to the community’s military nonprofit groups and charity organizations that support police officers and firefighters.

“Our nation’s veterans have stood on the line and taken the oath. They have risked all that a person can to defend and protect our country,” said Steve Newton, co-founder of MISSION BBQ.

“It’s an honor to serve and support Wreaths Across America in remembering the fallen and thanking all military families for their sacrifices.”

Through December 31, 2025, proceeds from the American Heroes Cups will be donated to WAA. Customers are encouraged to bring their American Heroes Cup on return visits to the restaurant to receive refills for $1.49. To find a MISSION BBQ location near you, visit https://mission-bbq.com/locations.

About MISSION BBQ:

MISSION BBQ opened its doors for business on September 11, 2011. We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody is more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, and first responders—all our loved ones in service. We set across this great land from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis...to discover the secrets of great BBQ. Every day, we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients and serve it in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who’ve made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them. Stop by at lunchtime, and you might catch us during our daily salute to the Stars and Stripes.

For more information about MISSION BBQ: http://mission-bbq.com/

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery began in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out annually by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, thousands of veterans’ cemeteries, and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

