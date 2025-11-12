Digital Denture Market Size to Reach $3.10 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.5% CAGR, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Denture Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.54 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.10 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2025 to 2032. This notable growth highlights the rising adoption of digital technologies in dental prosthetics, fueled by advancements in 3D printing, Computer-Aided Design (CAD)/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) systems, and increasing awareness of the advantages of digital dentures compared to traditional techniques.

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global digital denture market size is expected to more than double during the forecast period, increasing from USD 1.54 Bn in 2025 to USD 3.10 Bn by 2032.

Global digital denture demand is poised to rise at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2025 and 2032.

Complete dentures are expected to remain a highly sought-after denture type, accounting for 54.2% of the market share in 2025.

By product type, consumables segment is set to account for 45.3% of the global digital denture market share by 2025.

Based on usability, removable dentures segment is slated to dominate the industry, capturing over three-fourths of the global market share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 37.3% in 2025, is expected to retain its market dominance.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a highly lucrative pocket for digital denture manufacturers, accounting for 23.2% of the global industry share in 2025.

Rising Geriatric Population and Dental Disorders Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest digital denture market analysis outlines prominent factors fueling industry growth. These include rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of dental disorders.

The global geriatric population is increasing rapidly. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that by 2030, one in six people globally will be 60 years or older. This is expected to drive demand for digital dentures as older people are more prone to tooth loss (edentulism).

In addition, millions of people suffer from dental disorders like periodontal diseases, dental caries, and trauma-related tooth loss. The WHO estimates that nearly 3.5 billion people globally are affected by oral diseases, with dental caries among the most common. This high prevalence of oral health issues is expected to create a favorable environment for the growth of digital dentures market during the forthcoming period.

High Initial Investment Limiting Digital Denture Market Growth

The global digital denture market outlook remains positive, owing to rising incidence of dental diseases and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, high initial investment may slow down market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Digital denture technology requires a large investment in equipment such as CAD/CAM systems, 3D printers, and specialized software. These costs can make smaller dental practices and labs hesitant to move from traditional methods to digital workflows.

For example, high-end dentures can cost between USD 4,000 and USD 8,000 per arch, while mid-range dentures are usually priced around USD 1,500 to USD 3,000 per arch. This is making them less accessible to many patients.

Advancements in Digital Dentistry Unlocking New Growth Prospects

Adoption of computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and 3D printing is revolutionizing denture production. These technologies have the tendency to enable precise customization, reduce turnaround times, and improve fit and comfort compared to traditional methods. They also improve patient results by providing dentures that are durable, look more natural, and feel more comfortable to wear.

For instance, companies like Formlabs have introduced denture-specific resins and turnkey workflows, improving the efficiency of digital denture manufacturing. Such advancements are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for digital denture market companies during the forthcoming period.

Emerging Digital Denture Market Trends

Rising demand for aesthetic and customized solutions is a key growth-shaping trend in the digital denture market. Patients in the contemporary world are increasingly looking for dentures that match the natural contours and aesthetics of their mouths. This is putting digital dentures into the limelight as they allow for greater customization in terms of tooth shape, size, and arrangement, leading to improved patient satisfaction.

Product innovation remains at the epicenter of digital denture market growth. Digital denture manufacturers are introducing advanced materials, improved designs, and novel digital dentistry solutions to enhance patient outcomes as well as treatment efficiency. For instance, in March 2025, Ivoclar Group introduced Ivotion Base Print, the company’s first 3D printing material for the creation of esthetic denture bases.

Growing demand for enhanced patient outcomes is expected to boost growth of the digital denture market during the forthcoming period. This is because digital dentures offer superior fit, comfort, and precision compared to conventional prosthetics.

Analyst’s View

“The global digital denture industry is set to grow rapidly owing to rising prevalence of dental disorders like edentulism (tooth loss), growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing demand for aesthetic and customized solutions, and advancements in digital dentistry,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Digital Denture Market

Event Description and Impact Aging Population Demographics Description: The global population is aging at a faster rate. Impact: This expands the addressable market for digital denture technologies. Advanced Manufacturing and 3D Printing Technology Evolution Description: Next-Generation 3D printing materials are making their way into the market. Impact: Development of biocompatible, durable printing materials are improving digital denture quality and reducing production costs by 15-20%. Regulatory Framework Evolution Description: FDA and CE Mark approval processes are becoming faster. Impact: Faster regulatory pathways for digital denture technologies are reducing time-to-market for innovative solutions.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global digital denture market report:

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Dentsply Sirona

3M Oral Care

Straumann Group

Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals Group)

Amann Girrbach AG

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

Zirkonzahn GmbH

Roland DG Corporation

Planmeca Oy

Whip Mix Corporation

SHOFU Dental Corporation

Carbon Inc.

Formlabs Inc.

EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Health)



Key Developments

In July 2025, 3D Systems announced the full commercial release of its NextDent Jetted Denture Solution in the U.S. market. This innovative solution utilizes multiple materials in a single printing process to produce durable and aesthetically pleasing monolithic dentures.

In March 2025, Straumann Group introduced its advanced digital dentistry solutions at the International Dental Show. These new solutions are designed to enhance clinical efficiency as well as improve patient outcomes. They will help the company to strengthen its presence in sectors like digital dentures and dental implants.

In January 2024, Dentsply Sirona launched the Lucitone Digital Print Denture System for digital denture manufacturing. This system is designed to help dental labs as well as clinics produce dentures faster and more accurately.

Market Segmentation

Denture Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Complete Dentures

Partial Dentures

Others (Including implant-supported dentures, immediate dentures, precision attachment, snap-on dentures)



Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Consumables (e.g., 3D printing resins, milling blocks, denture base polymers)

Hardware/Equipment (e.g., intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM milling machines, 3D printers)

Software (e.g., CAD/CAM design programs, AI-driven digital denture planning tools)



Usability Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Removable Dentures

Fixed Dentures

Material Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Resins

Plastics

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Definitive Dentures

Immediate Dentures (transitional)

Duplicate/Backup Dentures

Repair/Relines/Remakes (Digital Workflows)

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Dental Clinics

Dental Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Dental Service Organizations (DSOs)

Others (Academic and Training Institutes)





Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



