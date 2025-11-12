Navient to share strategy update, host webcast Nov. 19

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) will host an audio webcast to provide an update on the progress on Phase 2 of its strategic transformation and discuss the growth strategy for its Earnest business on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be led by Ed Bramson, chair of Navient’s board of directors, with Dave Yowan, president and CEO of Navient, and Matt Palese, SVP Earnest, also participating.

There will be a live Q&A following the presentation.

The webcast will be accessible on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental materials will be available the same day by 9:00 a.m. on the website. Investors interested in participating in the live Q&A should dial-in 15 minutes ahead of the presentation.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) helps students and families confidently manage the cost of higher education. We create long-term value for customers and investors through responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of portfolio management expertise. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more on Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 703-831-6347, catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 571-592-8582, jen.earyes@navient.com