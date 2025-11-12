Aspo’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

 | Source: Aspo Plc Aspo Plc

Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 12 November 2025 at 16.30 EET

Aspo’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Aspo Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2026:

  • Financial Statement release for 2025 on Monday, February 16, 2026
  • Interim Report for January-March 2026 on Monday, April 27, 2026
  • Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2026 on Monday, August 3, 2026
  • Interim report for January-September 2026 on Monday, November 2, 2026

Aspo’s Annual Review, including the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2025, will be published during week 13/2026.

Aspo’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting at a later date. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo’s 2026 Annual General Meeting shall be sent to Aspo’s Board of Directors not later than 26 February, 2026. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 70, FI-02151 Espoo, Finland.


Aspo Plc

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com


For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses – ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation


Tags

Aspo

Recommended Reading

  • November 11, 2025 11:30 ET | Source: Aspo Plc
    Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 11.11.2025

    Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 11.11.2025         Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 11.11.2025      In the Helsinki Stock Exchange       Trade date          11.11.2025  Bourse...

    Read More
    Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 11.11.2025
  • November 10, 2025 11:30 ET | Source: Aspo Plc
    Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 10.11.2025

    Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 10.11.2025      Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 10.11.2025    In the Helsinki Stock Exchange     Trade date          10.11.2025 Bourse...

    Read More
    Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 10.11.2025