BYND Investors Have Opportunity to Join Beyond Meat, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Beyond Meat announced on October 24, 2025, that it "expects to record a non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025, related to certain of its long-lived assets," adding that this charge is “expected to be material.” Based on this news, shares of Beyond Meat fell by about 23% on the same day. The Company then delayed its Q3 2025 earnings announcement on November 3, 2025, causing a further drop in shares.

