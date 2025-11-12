United States Metal and Nonmetallic Chlorides, Bromides and Iodides, Chloride Oxides and Bromides Oxides Industry Business Report 2025

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal and Nonmetallic Chlorides, Bromides and Iodides, Chloride Oxides and Bromides Oxides Market in United States: Business Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report presents analysis of the metal and nonmetallic chlorides, bromides and iodides, chloride oxides and bromides oxides market in United States.



Scope

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in United States

Metal and Nonmetallic Chlorides, Bromides and Iodides, Chloride Oxides and Bromides Oxides market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:



1. United States PESTEL Analysis

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors



2. Metal and Nonmetallic Chlorides, Bromides and Iodides, Chloride Oxides and Bromides Oxides Market in United States

2.1. Overview of Metal and Nonmetallic Chlorides, Bromides and Iodides, Chloride Oxides and Bromides Oxides Market

2.2. Producers of Metal and Nonmetallic Chlorides, Bromides and Iodides, Chloride Oxides and Bromides Oxides Market, Including Contact Details and Product Range

2.2.1. Producers of Ammonium Chloride

2.2.2. Producers of Calcium Chloride

2.2.3. Producers of Magnesium Chlorides

2.2.4. Producers of Aluminium Chlorides

2.2.5. Producers of Iron Chlorides

2.2.6. Producers of Colbalt Chlorides

2.2.7. Producers of Nickel Chlorides

2.2.8. Producers of Zinc Chlorides

2.2.9. Producers of Chloride Oxides and Chloride Hydroxides, of Copper

2.2.10. Producers of Chloride Oxides and Chloride Hydroxides Other Than of Copper

2.2.11. Producers of Bromides of Sodium or Potassium

2.2.12. Producers of Bromides and Bromide Oxides Other Than Bromides of Sodium or Potassium

2.2.13. Producers of Iodides and Iodide Oxides



3. United States's Foreign Trade in Metal and Nonmetallic Chlorides, Bromides and Iodides, Chloride Oxides and Bromides Oxides

3.1. Export and Import of Ammonium Chloride

3.2. Export and Import of Calcium Chloride

3.3. Export and Import of Magnesium Chlorides

3.4. Export and Import of Aluminium Chlorides

3.5. Export and Import of Iron Chlorides

3.6. Export and Import of Colbalt Chlorides

3.7. Export and Import of Nickel Chlorides

3.8. Export and Import of Zinc Chlorides

3.9. Export and Import of Chlorides of Inorganic Acids and Metals

3.10. Export and Import of Chloride Oxides and Chloride Hydroxides, of Copper

3.11. Export and Import of Chloride Oxides and Chloride Hydroxides Other Than of Copper

3.12. Export and Import of Bromides of Sodium or Potassium

3.13. Export and Import of Bromides and Bromide Oxides Other Than Bromides of Sodium or Potassium

3.14. Export and Import of Iodides and Iodide Oxides



4. Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies in United States



5. Metal and Nonmetallic Chlorides, Bromides and Iodides, Chloride Oxides and Bromides Oxides Consumers in American Market

5.1. Downstream Markets of Metal and Nonmetallic Chlorides, Bromides and Iodides, Chloride Oxides and Bromides Oxides in United States

5.2. Metal and Nonmetallic Chlorides, Bromides and Iodides, Chloride Oxides and Bromides Oxides Consumers in United States



