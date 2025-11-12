SmartPM Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization, Expanding Secure Access to Construction Analytics for U.S. Federal Agencies

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartPM Technologies , the leader in construction schedule analytics and project controls for the construction industry, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High Authorization. SmartPM is now listed on the FedRAMP® Marketplace, enabling U.S. federal agencies to securely deploy SmartPM’s real-time construction analytics platform across capital programs and infrastructure portfolios.

For years, SmartPM has helped public and private organizations deliver construction projects with greater visibility, accountability, and predictability. With this authorization, government construction can now reap the benefits of smarter project management, featuring real-time analytics, automated oversight, and actionable insights that improve project delivery and reduce risk.

“Government construction projects are among the most complex and high-stakes in our nation; they’re also the most rewarding,” said Michael Pink , CEO and Founder of SmartPM Technologies. “Achieving FedRAMP® High Authorization means federal agencies can now access the same level of schedule intelligence, transparency, and predictive oversight already transforming private-sector construction, all within a secure, compliant environment.”

By clearing the High baseline, SmartPM removes a key procurement barrier for federal teams. Agencies can now adopt data-driven project controls more quickly, bringing shared visibility, earlier risk detection, and objective documentation to capital programs—within a secure, compliant environment.

SmartPM for Government offers federal project owners, program managers, and contractors a secure, data-driven platform to monitor schedule quality, identify risks early, and enhance accountability throughout every phase of construction. By transforming complex schedule data into clear, defensible insights, SmartPM gives teams the ability to see what’s on track, what’s slipping, and what needs attention, helping ensure every project stays aligned with mission, budget, and timeline.

“FedRAMP® High Authorization represents more than a compliance milestone; it’s a continuation of our mission to help agencies deliver projects with clarity and confidence,” added Rohit Sinha , Chief Technology Officer of SmartPM Technologies.

SmartPM’s FedRAMP® authorization builds on the company’s existing security framework, including ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications, ensuring all users, public or private, benefit from the same rigorous commitment to data protection and integrity.

For more information on SmartPM for Government and its FedRAMP® High Authorization, visit the website .

About SmartPM

SmartPM Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of Automated Project Controls and Schedule Analytics for the construction industry. Built to transform complex schedule data into actionable insights, SmartPM empowers teams with real-time visibility into performance, risk, and predictability, driving smarter decisions and stronger project outcomes across billions of dollars in active construction. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, SmartPM is trusted by top general contractors, owners, and consultants worldwide.

Learn more at www.smartpm.com .