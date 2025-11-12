ClimateTech Connect Announces First Wave of Speakers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateTech Connect (CTC), a groundbreaking technology conference dedicated to advancing innovation and cross-sector partnerships in climate adaptation and resilience, today unveiled the first wave of speakers for its highly anticipated return to Washington D.C. April 8th-9th, 2026.

“We are honored to welcome this influential group of industry leaders to the CTC stage next April. All businesses and communities need to understand their climate risks, none more than the re/insurance, banking, real estate and public sectors.” stated ClimateTech Connect Founder and CEO, Megan Kuczynski . “We are at the dawn of a new age of technology innovation to advance resilience against the growing severity and frequency of extreme weather events,” added Kuczynski.

"We are thrilled to support ClimateTech Connect for a second year in a row as a Gold Sponsor. It is a critically important conference for leaders in our industry to experience first-hand the technologies that are advancing climate resilience and adaptation at scale, thereby safeguarding our communities and infrastructure." Angela Grant , Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Palomar Holdings, Inc.

The CTC 2026 speaker roster includes:

About ClimateTech Connect

ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts will gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale.

