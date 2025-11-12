Garden Veggie Snacks™ Drops Limited-Edition Snack Suit for the Ultimate Game Day Experience

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s face it, when it comes to game day snacking, kids, tweens, and teens are messy. They’ll wipe their flavor-dusted fingers on themselves, the furniture, and anything else on the field of play, just to avoid tearing themselves away from the game – and the couch. To celebrate the brand’s upgraded Garden Veggie Straws® and Garden Veggie™ Puffs now made with avocado oil, this football season, family-favorite Garden Veggie Snacks™ is tackling the ultimate mess fumble with the limited-edition Garden Veggie™ Snack Suit so everyone can stay in the game without calling a timeout for napkins.

Garden Veggie Snacks™ are made with ingredients free from artificial flavors and artificial preservatives, using only colors from natural sources*, so families can fuel up for all four quarters. Inspired by that same better-for-you boldness, the limited-edition Garden Veggie™ Snack Suit is built for every puff-packed play and Garden Veggie Straws® victory this football season. Outfitted with removable wipe zones and dyed with colors from botanical sources*, it’s designed to embrace the mess and encourage family snacking to the end zone.

Packed with playful details and practical features, the cotton* Garden Veggie™ Snack Suit is the playbook for families who snack as hard as they cheer for their favorite teams — no penalties for messy hands.

Wipe Zones: Removable, washable patches on the forearms and thighs for wiping during crunch-time moments so you can catch flavor-dust right where it lands and clean up without tearing yourself away from the game. Plus, each flexes a cheeky catchphrase – like “Crunch Time,” “Snack Goals,” “All Flavor, No Fumble,” and “Crumb and Get It” – because snacking in style is a whole vibe.

Touchdown Tones: Garden Veggie Snacks™ used Botanical Colors to dye each suit using ingredients from plants*. Shades of indigo, pomegranate rind, madder root, and marigold infuse the suits with a green-and-orange palette that mirrors our veggie ingredients, like spinach, tomato, and the new sweet potato straw. No two suits are exactly alike, featuring subtly distressed, tonal variations for one-of-a-kind snacking!

“Parents know the real MVPs of an at-home game day are the snacks, but they also know how tough it is to pull kids off the couch midplay for cleanup,” said Julia Nathan, senior director of brand building and activation. “That’s why we created the Garden Veggie™ Snack Suit with families in mind – to deliver all the flavor, all the fun, and none of the crumb chaos without missing a moment of the game.”

Starting Monday, Nov. 17, snack and sports lovers can visit gardenveggiesnacksgear.com to grab their limited-edition Garden Veggie™ Snack Suit for $50 while supplies last! And, if you miss your chance, another drop will go live on Monday, Nov. 24. Whether you're hosting a living room tailgate or rallying the whole family for snack-filled cheers, families can tackle every plan without worrying about the mess.

Garden Veggie Snacks™ has a crave-worthy game day snack for every member of your home team. The Garden Veggie™ Snack Suit pairs perfectly with Garden Veggie Straws® and Garden Veggie™ Puffs, made with avocado oil and available exclusively at Target. Find them in flavorful fan-favorite varieties, including Garden Veggie Straws® Zesty Ranch, Screamin’ Hot®, and Sea Salt and Garden Veggie™ Puffs Mac N’ Cheese and BBQ flavored. Plus, they’re gluten-free, made with ingredients free from artificial flavors and artificial preservatives, and use only colors from natural sources* so families can dig in confidently.

Want in on the game day fun? Score your Garden Veggie™ Snack Suit at gardenveggiesnacksgear.com , and explore the full lineup of better-for-you snacks at gardenveggiesnacks.com !

*Garden Veggie Snacks™ have no FD&C certified colors or dyes. The Garden Veggie™ Snack Suit is dyed by Botanical Colors with colors made from indigo, pomegranate rind, madder root, and marigold. While not certified as a food product, these botanical dyes are composed of plant matter that has been cooked, concentrated, dried, and pulverized, and are generally regarded as safe by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). The Garden Veggie™ Snack Suit hood and pocket liners are printed and not dyed with Botanical Colors, botanical sources, or made with cotton, instead, to preserve the design they are printed on polyester material.

About Garden Veggie Snacks™

Garden Veggie Snacks™, part of the Hain Celestial Group family of brands, is a leader in the better-for-you snacking category. Committed to offering a range of delicious snacks that cater to the tastes of the whole family, Garden Veggie Snacks™ delivers a variety of options that include Garden Veggie Straws®, Garden Veggie™ Puffs, and Garden Veggie™ Wavy Chips. With a focus on fun and flavorful snacking, Garden Veggie Snacks™ is committed to bringing joy and happiness to families through every bite.

About the Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial’s products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin’® snacks, Hartley’s® jelly, Earth’s Best® Organic and Ella’s Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, among others. For more information, visit Hain.com and LinkedIn .

