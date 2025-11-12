ARC Fertility Highlights Landmark Global Studies Published in The Lancet Calling for National Action on Endometriosis

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Fertility (ARC), a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for employers and their employees, highlights new research published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynecology & Women’s Health calling for governments to move from awareness to coordinated national action on endometriosis. The two scoping reviews represent the first comprehensive global mapping of endometriosis policy and guidance frameworks and received support from the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS) and the International Committee for Monitoring Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ICMART), where David Adamson, MD, founder & CEO, ARC Fertility serves as Chair.

“Absence of national healthcare policies means that patients and clinicians lack standardized resources or requirements, creating preventable inequities in diagnosis and care—especially across socioeconomic and geographic lines,” says Dr. Adamson. “Endometriosis must be recognized as a chronic condition requiring coordinated national responses. With evidence like this, policymakers and healthcare leaders now have the information needed to act.”

Conducted by researchers from the University of Oxford, University of Michigan, University of Manitoba and the University of California San Francisco, key findings from the reviews reveal widespread gaps in diagnosis, care and policy:

Nearly half of all countries lack national policies or clinical guidelines for endometriosis.

Only 7% have government-endorsed guidance; many rely on advocacy groups or social media.

Just 12 countries have formal national strategies, while 96 have initiated awareness efforts and 48 have placed endometriosis on political agendas.

Promising examples include France and Australia, both with measurable national action plans.





