Mule Deer Foundation Names Bob Ziehmer as Chief Operating Officer

Clearfield, Utah - November 12, 2025, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mule Deer Foundation (MDF) announced today that Bob Ziehmer, a nationally respected conservation leader and long-time advocate for hunters and wildlife, has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Mule Deer Foundation and its affiliate, the Blacktail Deer Foundation.

Ziehmer joins MDF after serving as Senior Director of Conservation for Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, where he led the company’s outdoor and conservation strategy, directed the Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, and worked closely with founder Johnny Morris to advance habitat, wildlife, and community initiatives across North America. Under his leadership, the Outdoor Fund became one of the nation’s most successful outdoor industry conservation programs, supporting projects in partnership with state and federal agencies, tribes, and leading NGOs.

Prior to his time with Bass Pro Shops, Ziehmer spent over 25 years with the Missouri Department of Conservation, including six and a half years as Director. During that tenure, he oversaw the state agency’s more than 1,500 staff, annual budget advancing strategic priorities, and led statewide efforts to restore elk, prairie chickens, pallid sturgeon, and other species, while expanding Missouri’s renowned wildlife research, management, and outdoor education programs.

“Bob Ziehmer brings unmatched credibility, experience, and passion to the Mule Deer Foundation,” said Greg Sheehan, President & CEO of MDF. “He has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with Johnny Morris to create one of the largest outdoor industry conservation funding programs in the world, and his deep understanding of state and federal wildlife systems will immediately strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful results for mule deer and black-tailed deer across the West.”

Ziehmer will serve as MDF’s second-in-command, overseeing day-to-day operations, strategic plan implementation, and coordination across programs and partnerships. His leadership will help guide MDF’s rapidly growing team and ensure effective collaboration with federal and state agencies, industry partners, and grassroots volunteers.

“I’ve admired the Mule Deer Foundation’s work for years,” said Ziehmer. “MDF and BDF are building real momentum to restore habitat and ensure healthy deer herds for future generations, and I’m honored to be part of that mission.”

###

About the Mule Deer Foundation

The Mule Deer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of mule deer, black-tailed deer, and their habitat. MDF works with state and federal agencies, private partners, and thousands of volunteers to restore landscapes and sustain America’s western wildlife heritage. Learn more or become a meber at at www.muledeer.org and www.blacktaildeer.org

Attachment