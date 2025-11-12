RJ Logistics Delivers Real-Time Cross-Border Visibility With Rectangle Integration

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJ Logistics , a customer focused third-party logistics (3PL) provider serving North America, announced the successful rollout of real-time cross-border shipment visibility powered by Rectangle ’s tracking, Application Programming Interface (API), and Data Sync. The integration delivers more than 95 percent tracking coverage with a 95th percentile tracking interval of about 15 minutes and has increased the number of tracking data points by a factor of 20.

RJ Logistics implemented Rectangle’s universal API and data sync platform in less than a day. The connection pulls GPS data from carriers and pushes live location updates directly into McLeod, creating an accurate, up-to-date view of every cross-border shipment inside the TMS. The change gives the team consistent visibility across borders and reliable data flowing into existing systems.

“As RJ expanded its cross-border operations, traditional tools that rely on driver opt-in or ELD integrations were not effective in Mexico. The lack of timely updates forced heavy reliance on manual check calls and slowed response times,” said Matt Salefski , co-founder at Rectangle describing RJ’s pre-integration challenges.

Since go-live, manual check calls have dropped by more than 70 percent, freeing up the equivalent of two full-time team members. Operators now focus on managing exceptions and customer service while customers receive faster, more consistent updates. RJ Logistics has made live cross-border visibility a core selling point in customer conversations.

“With Rectangle, we went from spending hours chasing updates to having live tracking data flow directly into McLeod. It’s changed how we operate and how our customers see us,” said Ben Murchison , Director of Technology at RJ Logistics. “Without bothering drivers, we’re seeing unprecedented tracking coverage for our cross-border shipments.”

Prior to the integration, RJ Logistics managed visibility over hundreds of active monthly shipments with manual check calls. In addition, delayed updates created friction for operators and customers. Now, the new setup removes those previously experienced gaps, speeds response times, and strengthens customer trust.

To learn more about RJ Logistics’ cross-border visibility with Rectangle, read the full case study: https://rectanglehq.com/case-study/mexico-tracking-rj-logistics .

About RJ Logistics

RJ Logistics simplifies complex transportation and logistics challenges across North America through innovative technology and a customer-centric approach. With deep expertise in the automotive, manufacturing, automation, robotics, and Department of Defense industries, we provide reliable dry van, open-deck, cross-border, and expedited transportation solutions. As a SmartWay Transport Partner committed to sustainability and a champion of supply chain security, RJ Logistics adheres to CTPAT best practices and partners with a network of CTPAT-certified carriers to ensure the integrity of your shipments.

About Rectangle

Rectangle, based in Chicago, provides the data infrastructure that connects the freight industry. The company’s platform enables brokers, carriers, shippers, and freight tech platforms to seamlessly exchange and act on information across systems, automating the flow of data that powers modern logistics.

