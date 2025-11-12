Old National Expands Wealth Management Business for High-Net-Worth Individuals and Institutions

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better meet the diverse, often complex financial and wealth advisory needs of high and ultra-high net-worth individuals and institutions in southwestern Florida, 1834, a division of Old National Bank, has expanded into the sunshine state and today announced its local team members.

The Naples-based team is led by Jeff Robinson, who has more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry. As Regional Executive over the Florida region for 1834, a division of Old National Bank, Jeff will grow and lead a team of financial professionals whose focus is delivering holistic, integrated wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families.

1834 offers a boutique-style experience with integrated, customized wealth advisory and investment management services, including:

Wealth Planning

Investment Management

Trust & Fiduciary Services

Estate Planning & Administration

Private Banking

Specialized Services, including Business Succession Planning, Executive Compensation Planning and Philanthropy Services; and

Institutional Services for businesses and nonprofits, including Investment Management, Retirement Plan Services1, Corporate Trust Services and Philanthropy & Endowment Services.



“With our approach to client service, an 1834 client receives an integrated team of experts collectively devoted to pursuing their financial goals,” said Robinson. “That’s what makes 1834 different and that’s what led me to join this growing company. We have tailored, holistic services that readily compete with those of ultra-high-net-worth firms and independent investment and advisory firms; yet we don’t require the lavish ‘entry fee’ that often comes with them.”

Joining Jeff on the Naples-based 1834 team are:

Rick Sterioti , Senior Wealth Advisor . Rick has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. During that time he amassed a wide range of expertise across three key roles – wealth advisor for individuals and families, institutional business development focused on alternatives and fixed income, and as an equity options trader. Prior to coming to 1834, Rick was a Wealth Management Advisor at Fifth Third Private Bank in Naples. And prior to that was an Investment Advisor at Ancora Family Wealth.





, Senior Wealth Advisor Rick has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. During that time he amassed a wide range of expertise across three key roles – wealth advisor for individuals and families, institutional business development focused on alternatives and fixed income, and as an equity options trader. Prior to coming to 1834, Rick was a Wealth Management Advisor at Fifth Third Private Bank in Naples. And prior to that was an Investment Advisor at Ancora Family Wealth. Jolene Wall , Wealth Advisor. Jolene has more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry – most of which has been focused on wealth management. In her role as a Wealth Advisor for 1834, Jolene offers holistic advice spanning complex investment planning, generational wealth transfer and long-term capital preservation – all with the goal of helping her clients work toward their life – and legacy – goals. She focuses her practice on physicians, surgeons, entrepreneurs, business owners, corporate executives and women – especially those navigating a transitional life event. Prior to coming to 1834, Jolene was a Private Wealth Advisor at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.





, Wealth Advisor. Jolene has more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry – most of which has been focused on wealth management. In her role as a Wealth Advisor for 1834, Jolene offers holistic advice spanning complex investment planning, generational wealth transfer and long-term capital preservation – all with the goal of helping her clients work toward their life – and legacy – goals. She focuses her practice on physicians, surgeons, entrepreneurs, business owners, corporate executives and women – especially those navigating a transitional life event. Prior to coming to 1834, Jolene was a Private Wealth Advisor at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management. Eric Cosentino, Senior Portfolio Manager. Eric has nearly 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry – both as a trust officer and a portfolio manager. As a Portfolio Manager for 1834, Eric constructs and manages investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and families as they work toward their short- and long-term goals related to retirement and generational wealth transfer.



1834 is led by industry-renowned wealth management executives, Chady AlAhmar, Jim Steiner and Joe Colianni, who have more than 80 years of combined experience. With offices throughout the Midwest, as well as locations in Nashville, Tenn., Scottsdale, Ariz., and now Naples, Fla., the firm boasts more than 100 team members.

The service model for 1834 includes a single point of contact with a tenured wealth advisor paired with direct consultation from an expanded team of in-house wealth professionals, including trust officers, financial planners, private bankers and portfolio managers.

Learn more about 1834 at 1834.com.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $71 billion of assets and $38 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

*Investment instruments utilized by 1834 are not insured by the FDIC nor any other government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of 1834, Old National Wealth Management, Old National Bank, its parent company or affiliates, and involve investment risk including the possible loss of principal invested.

1Advisory services are offered through 1834 Investment Advisors Co., an SEC registered investment advisor and a wholly owned subsidiary of Old National Bancorp. The custodial/trustee services are offered through 1834, a division of Old National Bank.

