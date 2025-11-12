Emma® Achieves HITRUST i1 Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emma, a leading provider of email marketing software and services, today announced its AWS US-EAST-1 and AWS-US-EAST-2 Data Centers (managed by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and located in Virginia and Ohio) have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that the organization’s AWS Data Centers are leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

“HITRUST i1 Certification gives our internal and external stakeholders confidence we are following leading security practices,” said Prasannaa Ganesan, President and General Manager of Emma. “Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize information security risk and protect our organization and partners. The certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection.”

“HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. Emma’s HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity.”

About Emma

Emma empowers organizations to create and manage professional, data-driven email marketing at scale. The platform combines ease of use with advanced personalization and collaboration features, helping marketing teams deliver relevant, high-performing campaigns that drive engagement, conversions, and growth across every location or brand. As a HITRUST-certified platform, Emma provides healthcare, insurance, and government organizations with the security and compliance framework needed to confidently send emails containing sensitive information, ensuring data protection without compromise.