Sperri Helps Canadians Access Clean, Organic Food Through Winter Donation Initiative





Kristi Harris, Director of Warehouse and Logistics at Feed Nova Scotia; Gregg Curwin, Co-Founder and CEO of Sperri; and Bessy Nikolaou, Vice President of Marketing at Sperri, are pictured together.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sperri™, Canada’s first organic plant-based meal replacement beverage, is strengthening its commitment to supporting communities this season with a major donation initiative. The brand is donating more than 10,000 cases of complete meal replacement beverages (approximately 120,000 meals) to local food banks nationwide, ensuring more Canadians have access to balanced nutrition during a critical time of need.

Founded and formulated in Canada, Sperri was created by physicians, dietitians, and food scientists to provide a whole-food, allergen-friendly solution made without artificial sweeteners to support a range of dietary needs. As food insecurity reaches record levels, with nearly 2.2 million Canadians reported using food banks in March of 2025 (a third of which are children)1, Sperri’s donation to local food banks aims to help fill a critical gap by offering a complete nutrition option to individuals who need it most.

“The holidays can be an especially challenging time for families,” says Matt Noble, Executive Director, Toronto Vegetarian Food Bank. “As the cost of living continues to rise and more households turn to food banks for support, access to nutritious options can be scarce. This generous donation from Sperri will help us provide more healthy options to thousands of people visiting our location, with the goal of more positive nutrition outcomes.”

Sperri is working in partnership with Feed Nova Scotia, Food Banks Alberta, and the Toronto Vegetarian Food Bank, to name a few. Together, they are distributing donations where they are needed most this season.

Designed with easily digestible dairy-free and gluten-free, organic ingredients like plant-based proteins, 24 essential vitamins and minerals, and fibre from real food sources, Sperri offers a convenient and inclusive meal replacement option suitable for most dietary needs. As healthcare practitioners increasingly emphasize whole-food, allergen-safe nutrition options, Sperri aims to make this standard more accessible, by Canadians for Canadians.

“Access to nutritious food is a basic need, yet so many Canadians are going without, whether it’s due to dietary restrictions, economic constraints, or other contributing factors,” says Gregg Curwin, Co-Founder & CEO, Sperri. “We created Sperri to support people in their everyday lives, and we are proud to support Canadian Food Banks on their mission to ensure more individuals can access clean, nutritious options.”

About Sperri™

Sperri delivers real nutrition with no compromises. Created by Canadian physicians and developed with dietitians and food scientists, Sperri is a complete plant-based meal in a bottle designed for people who want to feel better, eat cleaner, and live with balance — without the hassle. Made from organic, whole-food ingredients and free from dairy, gluten, soy, and artificial additives, Sperri offers a clean, allergen-friendly option that fits busy lifestyles and supports sensitive systems. Whether managing digestive concerns, fueling a packed day, or nourishing picky eaters, Sperri makes it easy to stay energized and nourished anytime, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.sperri.ca

