Millets Market Growth Trends and Industry Forecast Report 2025-2033 - Millet Popularity Soars in Health-Focused Diets as Demand for Gluten-Free Options Rises

The Global Millets Market valued USD 11.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.65 billion by 2033 with a growth rate of 5.88% from 2025 to 2033. Increasing consumer sensitivity to health benefits, gluten-free diets, and government aid for sustainable farming practices are fueling demand for millets in developing food, beverage, and nutritional supplement industries worldwide.
Growth Drivers of the Global Millets Market
Increasing Health Awareness and Requirement for Healthy Foods with High Nutritional Value
Increased awareness regarding health and nutrition is the key growth driver for the global millets market. Millets are high in fiber, protein, and vital minerals and provide a host of health benefits like controlling diabetes, facilitating digestion, and lowering cholesterol levels. People, particularly in urban regions, are moving towards whole grains and gluten-free food. This change is complemented by dietitians and health influencers supporting millet-based food. With increasing non-communicable diseases in the world, millets are gaining the reputation of a functional food, raising their demand in different segments. Nestle India introduced a+ Masala millet porridges in 2023 that bring together taste and nutrition. Based on local ingredients such as bajra barley, vegetables, and a special blend of 10 spices, these products address local taste habits.
Government Initiatives and Farming Support
Various governments, especially in India and Africa, are actively encouraging the cultivation and use of millets through subsidies, awareness, and policy support. For example, India announced 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets,' prompting farmers to plant millets and consumers to switch to millets. These efforts are enhancing the production capacity, supply chain facilities, and foreign trade potential for millets. Support from the public sector also improves millet-based product development and integration into public nutrition schemes such as mid-day meals and food security programs. The Indian Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has launched the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Millet-based Products (PLISMBP) with a budget of Rs. 800 crores (USD 96.8 million) for 2022-23 to 2026-27.
Development of the Plant-Based and Sustainable Food Movement
Global efforts towards sustainable agriculture and green diets are also driving millet market growth. Millets use less water, are climate-stress-tolerant, and can be cultivated in dry areas, hence very sustainable. With consumers looking for sustainable food options, millets find a place of honor in the conscious consumption philosophy. Moreover, food companies are experimenting with millet products such as snacks, breakfast cereals, and bakery products, catering to changing tastes of health-conscious and environmentally conscious consumers. Organic farming is practiced across 188 nations, covering more than 96 million hectares of land under the care of approximately 4.5 million farmers. In 2022, worldwide sales of organic food and beverages approached 135 billion euros.
Issues within the Global Millets Market
Limited Consumer Knowledge and Conventional Perception
Even though millets are highly nutritional, they continue to be perceived as a 'poor man's food' in some parts of the world. There is a lack of awareness regarding their health benefits, along with fewer options of tasty millet-based products available, which discourage mass adoption. In industrialized nations, people know quinoa, oats, or brown rice better, while millets are not properly utilized. This perception needs to be overcome through aggressive marketing, education, and brand building by governments as well as private sector players.
Supply Chain and Processing Constraints
The millet market is challenged by post-harvest infrastructure, such as poor storage, milling, and processing facilities. These deficiencies result in quality loss, price instability, and wastage. Millets also have a shorter shelf life than some other grains, making large-scale distribution more difficult. These processing and logistics challenges restrict market growth and impact export potential, particularly in areas where the supply chain remains underdeveloped or highly fragmented.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$18.65 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Millets Market
6. Global Millets Market Share Analysis
6.1 By products
6.2 By Application
6.3 Distribution Channel
6.4 By Regions
7. By Product
7.1 Organic
7.2 Regular
8. By Application
8.1 Infant Food
8.2 Bakery Product
8.3 Breakfasts
8.4 Beverages
8.5 Fodder
8.6 Others
9. By Distribution Channels
9.1 Trade Associations & organizations
9.2 Supermarkets
9.3 Traditional Grocery Stores
9.4 Online Stores
9.5 Others
10. Countries
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.2 Canada
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 United Kingdom
10.2.6 Belgium
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Turkey
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 South Korea
10.3.6 Thailand
10.3.7 Malaysia
10.3.8 Indonesia
10.3.9 New Zealand
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.3 Argentina
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 South Africa
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.3 United Arab Emirates
11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Threat of New Entry
11.2 The Bargaining Power of Buyer
11.3 Threat of Substitution
11.4 The Bargaining Power of Supplier
11.5 Competitive Rivalry
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threats
13. Key Players Analysis
13.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company
13.2 Cargill
13.3 Bayer Crop Science AG
13.4 Nestle S.A.
13.5 NH Foods Ltd.
13.6 Fiserv Inc.
13.7 Mastercard Incorporated
13.8 Novetti Group Limited
13.9 Paypal Holdings Inc.
13.10 Visa Inc.
