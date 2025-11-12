HelloFresh SE Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises HelloFresh SE, (“HelloFresh" or the "Company") (OTC: HELFY, HLFFF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/hellofresh-SE. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Portnoy Law Firm is investigating whether HelloFresh SE (“HelloFresh” or “the Company”) (OTC: HELFY, HLFFF) complied with federal securities laws. On November 6, 2025, Grizzly Research published a report alleging, among other things, that HelloFresh’s core demand is collapsing and that “Management obscures this via KPI manipulation, emphasizing ‘high-value’ customers amid high churn, inflating growth with food price rises, and pivoting to saturated, low-margin segments.” Following this report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

