Rapid7 Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms (EAPs).

Rapid7's Exposure Command delivers comprehensive exposure detection & remediation capabilities and broad attack surface management coverage across on-premises and cloud-native environments. Dynamic automated discovery, unified asset classification, real world threat-validated prioritization and intuitive LLM-based remediation guidance have made Rapid7 the premier option for modern security teams.

Uniquely positioned as a leader spanning exposure management, SIEM, and MDR, Rapid7 is the only vendor to have been placed as a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Exposure Management , the Frost Radar™ for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , the IDC MarketScape Worldwide SIEM for SMB , and the IDC MarketScape Worldwide SIEM for Enterprise.

“Exposure assessment is now central to how security teams understand and reduce risk across their attack surfaces,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “We believe being named a Leader in this Magic Quadrant reflects our commitment to redefining security operations by embedding continuous, business-aligned exposure management into the core of modern defense strategies.”

For Rapid7, this recognition aligns directly with the Gartner Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) model, which calls for a continuous, outcome-focused cycle of scoping, prioritization, validation, and mobilization. Rapid7 believes that its EAP offering, Exposure Command, allows teams to operationalize CTEM, by translating technical findings into business-relevant risk and enabling cross-functional response, bridging the gap between posture and business continuity.

To learn more about Exposure Command, visit https://www.rapid7.com/products/command/exposure-management/ .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, 2025. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

