Water Tower Research Issues Statement Regarding Technical Interruption During Anixa Biosciences Fireside Chat

St. Petersburg, FL, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research (WTR) issued the following statement regarding a technical issue that occurred during its recent Fireside Chat with Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Due to an issue with the firm’s streaming service, the live broadcast of the event was interrupted.

The session was fully recorded and is now available for on-demand viewing at the link below:

Access the Replay: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LiTi8dfgRXuVPaFYq5E7OQ

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen technical disruption,” said Shawn Severson, Co-Founder and CEO of Water Tower Research. “Our goal is always to deliver a seamless experience for our clients and the investment community. We have since identified and resolved the technical issue to ensure future sessions proceed without interruption. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and continued engagement with Water Tower Research’s open-access Fireside Chat Series.”

The Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series is designed to connect investors with management teams from innovative public and private companies through open-access, interactive discussions.

For additional information or upcoming events, please visit www.watertowerresearch.com. If there are any questions, please email research@watertowerresearch.com.

