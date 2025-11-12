BizClik Unveils Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards 2026, Honouring North America’s Sustainability Trailblazers

BizClik extends its global Sustainability LIVE Awards series to North America, celebrating leadership and innovation in sustainable business.
London, UK / Chicago, IL – 12 November 2025 – BizClik, the global B2B media and events company behind Sustainability Magazine, today announced the launch of Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards 2026, taking place on 21 April 2026 at Navy Pier, Chicago.
The black-tie ceremony will take place immediately after Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit, and will be hosted alongside its sister event, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards. Together, the events will bring sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leaders from across the United States and Canada under one roof. (Awards attendance requires a separate ticket.)
“Following the success of our awards in London, expanding to the US is a natural step in BizClik’s global journey. We’re proud to bring together leaders who are turning sustainability ambition into action.”
- Glen White, CEO, BizClik
Recognising Leadership and Measurable Impact
The US Awards will highlight organisations and individuals achieving tangible progress in sustainability and ESG performance across North America.
- Celebrates innovation and collaboration of those driving sustainable transformation.
- Showcases excellence across sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leadership.
- Highlights those that are setting the standard for responsible and resilient business practices.
Award Categories
Eight sustainability-focused awards will be presented, including:
- Enterprise of the Year
- Company of the Year
- Chief Sustainability Officer of the Year
- Future Leader Award
- Transformation Project of the Year (within the past three years)
- Environmental Impact Award
- Tech & AI Award
- Nature-Based Solutions Award
Entry Details and Key Dates
Entries are now open via the official event portal, with submissions accepted across single or multiple categories.
- Entry deadline: February 25th, 2026
- Shortlist announcement: March 2026
- Awards ceremony: 21 April 2026 | Navy Pier, Chicago
- Entry fee: US$695 per category (discounted rates available for multiple submissions)
Enter now to benchmark your achievements and gain recognition among North America’s most respected sustainability programmes.
Why Enter
- Raise brand visibility among senior sustainability and ESG decision-makers.
- Network with industry leaders and innovators.
- Gain independent recognition for excellence in sustainability and impact.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Sponsoring an award offers a powerful platform to connect your brand with sustainability leadership and innovation:
- Align with excellence across multiple industries.
- Engage directly with C-level executives and decision-makers.
- Benefit from extensive exposure across BizClik’s digital and event platforms.
Enquire today to discuss sponsorship packages and availability.
About BizClik
BizClik is one of the world’s fastest-growing digital media and events companies, producing industry-leading content across sustainability, procurement, supply chain, technology, fintech and more. Through its portfolio of digital magazines, global summits, webinars and demand-generation services, BizClik connects influential business leaders with the insights and opportunities that drive growth and innovation.
Editors’ note:
Media assets, logos and photography are available upon request. Interviews with BizClik executives or award judges can be arranged through the PR contact below.
Media Contact:
Izzy Hutchin
PR Executive, BizClik
Izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com