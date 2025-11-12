BizClik Unveils Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards 2026, Honouring North America’s Sustainability Trailblazers

 | Source: BizClik Media Limited BizClik Media Limited

BizClik extends its global Sustainability LIVE Awards series to North America, celebrating leadership and innovation in sustainable business.

London, UK / Chicago, IL – 12 November 2025 – BizClik, the global B2B media and events company behind Sustainability Magazine, today announced the launch of Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards 2026, taking place on 21 April 2026 at Navy Pier, Chicago.

The black-tie ceremony will take place immediately after Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit, and will be hosted alongside its sister event, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards. Together, the events will bring sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leaders from across the United States and Canada under one roof. (Awards attendance requires a separate ticket.)

“Following the success of our awards in London, expanding to the US is a natural step in BizClik’s global journey. We’re proud to bring together leaders who are turning sustainability ambition into action.”

  • Glen White, CEO, BizClik

Recognising Leadership and Measurable Impact

The US Awards will highlight organisations and individuals achieving tangible progress in sustainability and ESG performance across North America.

  • Celebrates innovation and collaboration of those driving sustainable transformation.
  • Showcases excellence across sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leadership.
  • Highlights those that are setting the standard for responsible and resilient business practices.


Award Categories

Eight sustainability-focused awards will be presented, including:

  • Enterprise of the Year
  • Company of the Year
  • Chief Sustainability Officer of the Year
  • Future Leader Award
  • Transformation Project of the Year (within the past three years)
  • Environmental Impact Award
  • Tech & AI Award
  • Nature-Based Solutions Award

Entry Details and Key Dates

Entries are now open via the official event portal, with submissions accepted across single or multiple categories.

  • Entry deadline: February 25th, 2026
  • Shortlist announcement: March 2026
  • Awards ceremony: 21 April 2026 | Navy Pier, Chicago
  • Entry fee: US$695 per category (discounted rates available for multiple submissions)

Enter now to benchmark your achievements and gain recognition among North America’s most respected sustainability programmes.

Why Enter

  • Raise brand visibility among senior sustainability and ESG decision-makers.
  • Network with industry leaders and innovators.
  • Gain independent recognition for excellence in sustainability and impact.


Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsoring an award offers a powerful platform to connect your brand with sustainability leadership and innovation:

  • Align with excellence across multiple industries.
  • Engage directly with C-level executives and decision-makers.
  • Benefit from extensive exposure across BizClik’s digital and event platforms.

Enquire today to discuss sponsorship packages and availability.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the world’s fastest-growing digital media and events companies, producing industry-leading content across sustainability, procurement, supply chain, technology, fintech and more. Through its portfolio of digital magazines, global summits, webinars and demand-generation services, BizClik connects influential business leaders with the insights and opportunities that drive growth and innovation.

Editors’ note:
Media assets, logos and photography are available upon request. Interviews with BizClik executives or award judges can be arranged through the PR contact below.

Media Contact:
Izzy Hutchin
PR Executive, BizClik
Izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com


Tags

Awards Blog Business Sustainability US Awards Sustainability LIVE US sUMMIT Black-Tie B2B BizClik

Related Links

Recommended Reading