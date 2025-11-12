U.S. Active Adults (55+) Community Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Aging Population and Active Lifestyle Trends Drive Demand for Vibrant, Maintenance-Free Communities

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Active Adults (55+) Community Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Gender (Women, Men), Country (West, Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, Northeast), and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. active adults (55+) community market size was estimated at USD 661.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 906.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.02% from 2025 to 2033

This growth is fueled by the rapid increase in the aging population, with baby boomers reaching retirement age and seeking vibrant lifestyles beyond traditional senior living. Changing lifestyle preferences, such as the desire for downsizing and maintenance-free living, also play a crucial role. Furthermore, cultural shifts toward "active aging," emphasizing socialization, travel, hobbies, and lifelong learning, are reinforcing demand for these communities.







Increasing Demand from Aging Baby Boomers



Living preferences of baby boomers are changing, as this population wants to stay independent and lead an active lifestyle. Post-retirement, they prefer to relocate to communities that have residents with shared values and not senior living or assisted living facilities. For instance, the active population in the U.S. aged 55-64 stood at approximately 27.45 million persons in July 2025, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve. This figure highlights the significant presence of older adults who remain engaged in the labor force or are otherwise economically active. In the senior living market, the active adult community has gained a huge market demand and investor appeal in the last few years. This is attributed to the growing demand for independent and maintenance-free living among the age group of 55 to 64 years.



As this generation seeks to downsize or find housing that aligns with their lifestyle, active adult communities present an attractive option that offers low-maintenance living along with amenities that promote social interaction, fitness, and overall wellness. For instance, Del Webb, a prominent developer of 55+ communities, has expanded its projects in both traditional retirement destinations such as Arizona and Florida, as well as suburban areas close to urban centers for Boomers wanting to stay near family while enjoying retirement benefits. Villages in Florida exemplify how the demand from Baby Boomers has spurred extensive development in the area, becoming one of the fastest-growing metro regions in the country.



Preference for Lifestyle-Oriented Living



Today's older adults have a different perspective on retirement housing compared to earlier generations. Rather than simply viewing it as a place to live, they are now looking for communities that enrich their daily lives, emphasizing health, recreation, and social connection. These individuals are increasingly drawn to environments that provide fitness centers, golf courses, walking and biking trails, wellness and nutrition programs, and various social clubs that promote community engagement.



This shift reflects a rising demand for experience-based living, where housing is paired with amenities that enhance physical vitality, mental stimulation, and emotional well-being. Consequently, developers and operators are creating communities that focus on comfortable homes and vibrant, holistic lifestyles. This approach enables residents to remain active, connected, and fulfilled well into their later years.

Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing demand from aging baby boomers

Stigma of renting dissipates

Growing interest of developers & investors in the senior housing market

Increasing adult population aged between 55 to 64 years

Market Restraint Analysis

Lack of healthcare services

High cost of living at retirement communities

Industry Tools Analysis: U.S. Active Adult (55+) Community Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Estimated Number of People Living in Active Adult (55+) Communities

Market Lineage

Parent Market Analysis

Ancillary Market Analysis

U.S. Active Adults (55+) Community Market Report Segmentation



Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Women

Men

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

West

Southeast

Southwest

Midwest

Northeast

