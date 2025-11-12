Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stride, Inc. (LRN)

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Stride, Inc. (“Stride” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INSP) securities between October 22, 2024 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, Stride told the market that it was “one of the nation’s most successful technology-based education companies” and that its “[d]eep educational, regulatory, and policy expertise” across the United States allowed it to “leverage[e] capabilities and assets to address market failures or shortcomings.”

The Complaint continues to allege that the foregoing were false and misleading statements because Stride was: (1) inflating enrollment numbers; (2) cutting staff costs beyond required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements; and (4) losing existing and potential student enrollments.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Stride should contact the Firm prior to the January 12, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.