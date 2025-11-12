Visory Health’s Debbie Sanders Named Female Executive of the Year

ESTERO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way Veterans, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, is proud to announce that Chief Operating Officer Debbie Sanders has been awarded a silver Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year in the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. This prestigious honor recognizes Sanders’ exceptional leadership in transforming the accessibility and affordability of prescription medications for millions of Americans.

With nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare and insurance at executive levels, Sanders has been at the forefront of Visory Health's transformative initiatives, including the launch of a cloud-based technology that bypasses traditional pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to deliver improved savings for both consumers and pharmacies. This innovative solution has reshaped how patients access fair and transparent drug pricing, significantly improving communities that face barriers to healthcare, particularly those that are traditionally underserved. Sanders’s ability to merge complex pharmacy economics with tech innovation has helped position Visory Health as one of the most disruptive companies in the space.

“Winning the silver Female Executive of the Year is a reflection of the remarkable work done by our entire team at Visory Health,” said Sanders. “I am deeply honored, but this award is truly for the millions of patients whose lives we’ve impacted. Every day, we are working to minimize the challenges that prevent people from getting the medications they need. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and ensure that inexpensive healthcare is within everyone’s reach.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working beside Debbie for more than a decade, and I’ve seen firsthand how deeply she cares about the work she does,” said Susan Lang, CEO and founder of Visory Health. “Her unwavering commitment to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for everyone, especially underserved communities, is truly inspiring. Debbie’s leadership and passion are key to our success, and she is more than deserving of this well-earned recognition.”

Visory Health has been nationally acclaimed in Fast Company’s 2024 Brands That Matter and Modern Healthcare’s 2024 Best in Business awards. The company now partners with 37,000 pharmacies nationwide, including major chains like Walgreens and Kroger, to offer free prescription savings tools that help users save up to 80% on medications.

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, have access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customer’s needs at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 37,000 pharmacy partners nationwide, including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .

