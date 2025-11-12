Poland Embedded Finance Market Size & Forecast to 2030 by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs (Q4, 2025 Update)

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Embedded Finance Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals (Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth) - Databook Q4 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance market in Poland is anticipated to witness impressive growth, with an expected annual increase of 20.1%, reaching $5.50 billion by 2025. Spanning 2021-2025, the market reported a robust CAGR of 27.8%, and it is positioned to continue its upward trajectory, maintaining a CAGR of 14.3% through 2030. By the end of this period, forecasts predict the market's valuation will soar from $4.58 billion in 2024 to an estimated $9.38 billion in 2030.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report offers a data-centric examination of Poland's embedded finance sector, focusing on key verticals: payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments & wealth management. It encompasses over 100 KPIs, including metrics on transaction value, volume, and revenue performance.

The report further categorizes data by business models-platform-based, enabler, and regulatory entity-as well as distribution models involving own and third-party platforms. Additionally, it delves into end-use markets like e-commerce, retail, healthcare, travel, hospitality, and more, delivering a quantifiable overview regarding market size, operational efficiency, and customer dynamics.

The research methodology adheres to industry standards, utilizing a proprietary analytics platform for an unbiased analysis that highlights emerging market and investment opportunities in Poland's embedded finance arena.

The report delivers a detailed and data-centric analysis of the embedded finance landscape in Poland, focusing particularly on B2C transactions. Below is a brief overview of the primary market segments:

Poland Embedded Finance Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Total Transaction Value

Number of Transactions

Average Value per Transaction

Poland Embedded Finance Financial Performance Indicators

Total Revenue

Average Revenue per Transaction/Product

Poland Embedded Finance Key Metrics

Operational Efficiency: Transaction Success Rate, Automation Rate, Processing Time

Quality & Risk: Fraud Rate, Error Rate

Customer Behavior: Retention Rate, Churn Rate, Conversion Rate

User Experience: Transaction Speed, Order/Loan Size

Poland Embedded Payments Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Total Payment Value and Growth

Transaction Trends

Revenue per Transaction

Poland Embedded Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loan Disbursement Value

Number of Loans

Average Loan Size

Poland Embedded Insurance Market Size and Premium Dynamics

Gross Written Premium

Policies Issued

Average Premium

Poland Embedded Banking Market Size and Account Dynamics

Total Deposits

Account Fee Revenue

Poland Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Size and User Dynamics

Total Assets Under Management

Investment Transactions

Average Investment

Reasons to Buy

Access to over 100 KPIs across various performance indicators.

Comprehensive vertical coverage in payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments.

Detailed segmentation by business models, distribution models, and product types.

Coverage of B2C end-use markets, including retail, healthcare, and more.

Extensive data on operational metrics, quality, risk, monetization, behavior, and user experience.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Poland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvygt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment