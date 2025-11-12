Landsbankinn hf.: Clean-up redemption notice

Today, Landsbankinn hf. gave notice to the holders of its EUR 2027 notes (ISIN: XS2679765037) to exercise the clean-up redemption option pursuant to Condition 5.7 in the notes’ terms and conditions. Full redemption of the notes will be made on 1 December 2025.

Further information is available in the announcement made public on Euronext Dublin (www.ise.ie) where the bonds are listed.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.