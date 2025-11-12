BBB Honors Columbus Marketing Experts as Spark Award Finalist for Integrity and Entrepreneurial Excellence

Hilliard, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus Marketing Experts, a top-ranked digital marketing agency founded by Neil Colvin, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Better Business Bureau Spark Award for Integrity and Entrepreneurship. The Spark Award celebrates emerging businesses whose leaders demonstrate outstanding character, create a culture of trust, and make a positive impact in their communities.





Neil and Natalia Colvin, founders of Columbus Marketing Experts, celebrate being named a 2025 BBB Spark Award finalist at the Central Ohio ceremony.

“This recognition means a great deal to our team because it reflects our values as much as our results all within our first year of business,” said Neil Colvin, Founder and CEO of Columbus Marketing Experts. “We focus on helping businesses grow through precision, transparency, and trust. Those same qualities are what make the BBB such a vital standard of integrity in the marketplace.”

Rooted in Central Ohio and trusted by clients across the United States, Columbus Marketing Experts has become one of the region’s fastest-growing marketing agencies. The firm’s combination of advanced SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, and marketing automation systems has helped companies improve online visibility and client engagement across multiple industries.

Commitment to Innovation and Measurable Results

Columbus Marketing Experts is recognized for its AI-driven SEO strategies and data-based content systems that help organizations throughout Central Ohio achieve measurable growth. Over the past year, the agency has helped clients increase local search visibility by more than 300 percent and reach more than 200 million potential media impressions across digital platforms and Google search. Under Colvin’s leadership, the firm has guided multiple companies to top search rankings against multimillion-dollar competitors, including brands valued at more than 435 million and 2.39 billion dollars.

Since its founding, Columbus Marketing Experts has grown from a solo consultancy into a dedicated multi-person team supporting clients in six U.S. states. In 2025, the firm provided more than 120 free SEO consultations and hosted quarterly virtual workshops that help small business owners understand advanced search visibility, Google Business Profile optimization, and the evolving impact of AI in marketing.

“Being a Spark Award finalist reinforces that transparent marketing and measurable results can go hand in hand,” Colvin added. “We are honored to represent the values of innovation and growth that define trusted partnerships in today’s digital economy.”

About Columbus Marketing Experts



Columbus Marketing Experts is a collection of industry leaders that pools our skills to offer top tier marketing services.

Press inquiries

Columbus Marketing Experts

https://www.columbusmarketingexperts.com

Neil Colvin

neil@columbusmarketingexperts.com