Agricultural Biologicals Market Report 2025: Focus on Types, Applications and Crops

The global market for agricultural biologicals is set to expand from US$14.2 billion in 2024 to over US$29 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 12.7% during this period. This growth is propelled by increasing regulatory pressures, awareness of soil degradation issues, and consumer demand for organically grown, residue-free food.

Government initiatives such as India's National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture further bolster the adoption of these products. Additionally, advancements in synthetic biology, microbial genomics, and AI in precision farming are driving product innovation and implementation.

Agricultural Biologicals Regional Market Analysis

North America leads with a 31.6% market share in 2024, driven by a well-established organic farming sector, robust regulatory frameworks, and substantial R&D investments. This leadership is reinforced by USDA programs and EPA/FDA oversight, alongside increased consumer demand for organic food. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth, with a 14.3% CAGR expected from 2024 to 2030, fueled by population growth, food security concerns, and government-backed initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture.

Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Type

Biopesticides account for the largest market share by type, expected to reach 50.4% in 2024 due to well-supported regulations and heightened awareness of ecological health. Meanwhile, the biostimulants segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a 13% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, as demand for higher crop quality and plant resilience increases.

Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Application

Foliar sprays dominate with a 48.6% market share in 2024, attributed to their ease of application and effectiveness in precise nutrient delivery. The seed treatment segment is anticipated to grow fastest, with a 13.3% CAGR, driven by the need for disease-resistant crops and advancements in seed coating technologies.

Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Crop Type

Cereals and grains lead the market with a 36.7% share in 2024, driven by global demand for staple crops and the adoption of biofertilizers to boost yield. Conversely, the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to achieve a 13% CAGR through 2030, propelled by the surge in demand for organic produce and the need for frequent pest control in high-value crops.

Agricultural Biologicals Market Report Scope

This comprehensive report analyzes the agricultural biologicals market by type, application, and crop type for the period 2021-2030, with projections from 2024 to 2030 measured in US$. The report profiles major companies and examines current industrial developments, offering insights into the market's progress.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2024

2021-2024 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$

Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 35

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Type

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

Other Types (Including Biological Seed Treatments, Endophytes, Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs), and SynComs)

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Application

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Other Applications (Including Root Drenching, Drip Irrigation, Fertigation, Hydroponic Systems)

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types (Including Turf & Ornamental Plants, Plantation Crops, Medicinal Plants)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured in the Report

AgriLife (India) Private Limited

American Vanguard Corporation

Andermatt Group AG

BASF SE

Bayer AG

BioFirst Group

Biolchim S.p.A.

Biomaxnaturals

Biostadt India Limited

BioWorks Inc.

Certis Biologicals

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

Haifa Group

Hello Nature Italia S.r.l.

IPL Biologicals Limited

Isagro Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Koppert B.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty. Ltd.

National Fertilizers Limited

Novonesis A/S

Nufarm

Pro Farm Group Inc.

Rizobacter Argentina SA

Rovensa Group

Som Phytopharma India Limited

STK Bio-Ag Technologies

Symborg

Syngenta

T.Stanes and Company Limited

UPL Ltd.

Valent BioSciences LLC

Vegalab SA

