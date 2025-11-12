Herrendorf Family Foundation Announces 4th Annual Holiday Hamper Event

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moms Offering More (MOM), a community- driven program from the Herrendorf Family Foundation, with support from the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, today announced its upcoming 4th Annual Holiday Hamper initiative on Sunday November 30th from 11:00am - 1:00pm PT. Moms Offering More brings together like-minded women dedicated to supporting historically underserved families in Canada and the US. The program goes beyond traditional philanthropic endeavours, serving as a source of hope offering a hand-up rather than a hand out. This year’s event marks a major milestone as it will be hosted at the Foundation’s new “We Got You” Youth Centre in Vancouver marking the first public event held in the space.

Each year, the Holiday Hamper Event brings together volunteers, donors, and community partners to assemble and deliver hampers filled with food, gifts, and essentials to families supported by the Moms Offering More (MOM) program. The initiative provides meaningful support for mothers and caregivers, 80 percent of whom live in social housing and 60 percent from single-parent households, helping them create holiday memories and traditions with their families.

“I am writing on behalf of my family and myself to say how much we thank you [the donors] and appreciate your extremely thoughtful gifts,” said a previous program recipient. “We couldn’t be happier to receive such valuable items and will cherish them throughout the winter. During these colder months and the holidays, families like mine may face personal struggles, and we truly admire [the Herrendorf Family Foundation’s] efforts in making the holidays brighter for all of us. Thank you again for everything you do. We wish you a joyful holiday season and a wonderful New Year!”

Since its launch in 2021, the program has grown from supporting 13 families in its first year to more than 100 families in 2024, with a goal to raise $50,000 in 2025 to provide at least 100 hampers to local youth and families. To date, the initiative has positively impacted more than 400 families across Vancouver. Notable past donors and partners include the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, The Landing Youth Centre (formerly Face of Today), Nature’s Path, Lush, Scholastic, Share a Bear, Tallu, and Earnest Ice Cream.

“With the MOM program our goal has always been to create an army of support for mothers in need navigating an already difficult journey,” said Kasondra Herrendorf-Cohen, Founder of MOM and CEO of the Herrendorf Family Foundation. “The Holiday Hamper event is the perfect example of what that support looks like in practice. Donor and volunteer families come together to make this time of year special for others in their community. We are so proud of the wonderful tradition this event has turned into as it continues to grow year after year.”

Those interested in participating can purchase a hamper by November 30th, join the HFF Giving Circle or make monetary donations through mid-December. Donors and hamper sponsors will receive invitations to attend the event and take part in assembling the hampers and share in the holiday festivities.

To learn more about the Herrendorf Family Foundation and its programs, visit https://www.herrendorf.org/

About Herrendorf Family Foundation

The Herrendorf Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization that invests in strategic partnerships with global change-leaders to advance education, empowerment and generational resilience. Through its signature programs like “We Got You”, Moms Offering More (MOM), Sisterhood, Brotherhood, I____ Because and Oprah Winfrey Leaders Scholarship (OWLS), the foundation provides wrap-around resources and community for young people, families and mothers navigating complex social barriers. For more information, visit www.herrendorf.org.

