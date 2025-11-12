IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 45 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from November 03rd to November 07th 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/11/2025FR0010259150300122,60000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/11/2025FR00102591501000122,59820CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/11/2025FR0010259150300122,40000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/11/2025FR00102591502400122,29083XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/11/2025FR0010259150500123,60000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/11/2025FR0010259150800123,56250CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/11/2025FR0010259150300123,70000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/11/2025FR00102591502400122,55042XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/11/2025FR0010259150300123,30000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/11/2025FR00102591501000123,45000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/11/2025FR0010259150300123,20000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/11/2025FR00102591502361123,81512XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/11/2025FR0010259150315122,41905AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/11/2025FR0010259150481122,40104CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/11/2025FR0010259150200122,30000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/11/2025FR00102591502400122,66088XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/11/2025FR0010259150348122,76897AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/11/2025FR0010259150863122,96825CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/11/2025FR0010259150300123,00000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/11/2025FR00102591502204123,05957XPAR
    19072122,92660 

