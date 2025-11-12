IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 45 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from November 03rd to November 07th 2025
|Name of the issue
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|122,60000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|122,59820
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|122,40000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2400
|122,29083
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|123,60000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|800
|123,56250
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|123,70000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2400
|122,55042
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|123,30000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|123,45000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|123,20000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2361
|123,81512
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|315
|122,41905
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|481
|122,40104
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|122,30000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2400
|122,66088
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|348
|122,76897
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|863
|122,96825
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|123,00000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2204
|123,05957
|XPAR
|19072
|122,92660
Attachment